Erinaldo Dantas is re-elected president of OAB Ceará

The lawyer Erinaldo Dantas was re-elected president of the OAB of Ceará, this Wednesday, 17th, and should assume the next 2022-2024 triennium. The candidate headed the ticket number 20 “We are More OAB”. The election took place from 8 am to 4 pm, across the state. In Fortaleza, the polling place was held at the Ceará Events Center (east pavilion, gate D, 1st mezzanine).

About 20,000 lawyers from Ceará were able to go to the polls to elect the members of the boards of the OAB, Caixa de Assistencia dos Advogados and the Order’s Sectional and Federal Councils. However, the turnout rate was quite low, with 31.27% (6,456 votes).

“We have a great challenge to unite the class. The election has just ended, I continue to represent all the lawyers and lawyers and we are going to have a complicated period next year, which is the elections. We need to have the class united and committed to the democratic rule of law and from the welfare and corporate point of view, with special attention to young law firms, to the elderly who need assistance and also to the interior of the state”, highlighted Erinaldo.

For 2022, the lawyer stressed that it is important “the OAB not to take sides” and stay away from party politics. “The OAB has an important function of bringing the clarity that what unites us is much stronger than what separates us. Let each one make their own choices in the elections, but it is important that we do not lose hope in democracy and that unity makes a difference,” said the president-elect, who is expected to lead the institution during next year’s elections.

Earlier in the morning, Erinaldo’s opponents accused his ticket of disrespecting the rules of the State Decree and the Conduct Adjustment Term, previously signed between the competitors, in which the commitment to avoid agglomerations due to the Covid-19 pandemic was signed.

Questioned, the president assessed that the opponents’ campaign was “low and dirty as never seen before in the history of the OAB. I never responded out of respect for my profession and the institution that I preside. The results of the polls showed that the truth won the lie, work beat fake news,” he replied.

Check the final result of the calculation:



Erinaldo Dantas – 2,917 votes

Sávio Aguiar – 2,556 votes

Daniel Aragon – 663 votes

Nulls – 204 votes

Blank – 146 votes

