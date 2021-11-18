Escape the consensus and buy Petrobras shares before the elections, says UBS BB

“It seems to be a consensus that the elections in Brazil impact the performance of the shares of the Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)”, question the analysts of the UBS BB in a report sent to customers this week and obtained by Money Times.

But contrary to what many might think, this statement could be wrong.

“We see reasons for this [o consenso], including possible changes in the macro conditions and in the controlling shareholder, in the company’s management and strategy”, they ponder.

Despite this logic, analysts analyzed the performance of the state’s roles in electoral periods, 180 days before and 180 days after the elections and concluded that, in this broader time horizon, there is no clear correlation between performance and elections that can , by itself, pose a problem for equities as we move into 2022.

“We recognize that there are risks, but we see that this is inclined to the positive side”, point out Luiz Carvalho, Matheus Enfeldt and Tasso Vasconcellos.

According to them, a fear of the market lies in the potential change in the company’s strategy.

“We have continuously signaled that we do not expect any interference in Petrobras’ pricing policy and we see the company generating solid results, as highlighted in the third quarter of 2021, mainly because Brent crude and the exchange rate continue to support the case”, they conclude.

The recommendation is for the purchase of preferred shares, with a target price of R$31.