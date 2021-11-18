Europe fears covid-19’s 5th wave will paralyze the continent once again

The French press this Thursday (18), highlights the fear that a fifth wave of Covid-19 will cause deaths and paralyze Europe again. With 60% of new cases worldwide, the Old Continent is once again the epicenter of the disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Only France, Portugal, Spain and Italy are resisting, “but until when?” asks Libération newspaper.

“Covid in Europe, the East loses control, the West loses confidence,” reads the headline. libbe, noting that, unsurprisingly, the countries most affected by the new wave of the disease are those in the east of the continent, which have a smaller number of vaccinated citizens. But in countries where the rate of immunization is high, contamination is also increasing rapidly.

The moving average of deaths broke a record in Bulgaria last week, reaching 1,186. More than 90% of victims were not vaccinated. In neighboring Romania, the peak appears to have passed, but the average death toll has parked on a high plateau: 300 people a day. Entire families died in the country, which lost the equivalent of a small town a day in October, he says. Liberation, including young people under 30 years old, without comorbidities, mostly unvaccinated.

not immunized

Romania and Bulgaria, countries hardest hit by the new wave of Covid-19 in Europe, are also those with the lowest vaccination rate, with less than 43% of the population immunized, while across the continent the average is 76% .

In northern countries, the vaccine helped protect hospital systems, but it is not enough to stop the pandemic and some countries have decided to revert to restrictive measures. Thus, Denmark is again demanding the health passport and Sweden follows the same steps, while Austria determined a quarantine of unvaccinated people and the Netherlands decreed a partial lockdown.

For the epidemiologist Antoine Flahaut, from the University of Geneva, interviewed by Liberation, southern Europe is in a better situation than the north due to several elements: better vaccination coverage, the fact that they have maintained measures such as the use of masks and health passports, and also the warmer climate.

Despite the good performance of these countries, the specialist believes that the epidemiological situation in France is precarious. For him, the best solution is to use CO2 scavengers in closed spaces and apply new treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies in all patients contaminated by Covid-19 for more than 50 years. Currently, this therapy is only given to critically ill patients.

No Christmas and New Year?

The newspaper le Parisien is already questioning whether the new wave of Covid-19 puts the holiday season in France at risk. According to the diary, many Parisians prefer not to plan, as everything is still uncertain.

But the newspaper ponders, remembering that the situation is not the same as in 2020, because last year there was no vaccine. The campaign started, in France, precisely on December 27th. At the time, the alpha variant was spreading rapidly. But second Le Parisien, the problem is that infections are currently on the rise: the incidence rate of Covid-19 in France has increased from 40% to 50% in two weeks.