Evandro Román says athletes delivered the game

Former referee Evandro Rogério Román, now federal deputy for Patriota-PR, said today that Corinthians’ rout over Santos by 7-1 in 2005, in the Campeonato Brasileiro, was the result of a “collusion” formed by athletes from the team. São Paulo coast to overthrow coach Nelsinho Baptista.

During a session of the Education Committee of the Chamber, the judge, who whistled the match in question, detailed that some Santos players “turned over” the match to force the then coach’s resignation.

“I’m going to commit an inconfidence here. I’ve been a FIFA referee for many years, over 25 years. I want you to look later on YouTube for a game I refereed on November 6, 2005, a 7-1 that took place in Corinthians x Santos,” he began.

“In this game, on the field, led by one of the Santos players, there was a collusion, not with everyone, to overthrow the coach who at the time was Nelsinho Baptista”, continued the former referee, without revealing the name of the athlete who would be the originator of the movement.

“What did they do? Were they going to lose a game in the interior of São Paulo? No, they had to lose a game to their biggest rival, which was Corinthians at that time. They delivered and lost 7-1. So I want to say that , at this moment, it seems to me that Mr. Danilo Ribeiro, [presidente] from Inep, he is being a ‘piranha bull’, as was Mr. Nelsinho Baptista. I experienced this on the field,” concluded Román, alluding to possible interference by the agency in the 2021 Enem.

rout at Pacaembu

The match in question was valid for the 2005 Brazilian Championship, a tournament that was also marked by arbitration scandals and rescheduled matches.

Held at Pacaembu under the command of Corinthians, the clash had three goals from Carlos Tévez and two from Nilmar — Marcelo Mattos and Rosinei also scored for Antônio Lopes’ team, which was crowned national champion the following month. Santos cashed with Genilson.

Corinthians striker Nilmar celebrates one of his goals in his team’s 7-1 rout against Santos Image: Fernando Donasci/Folhapress

The starting lineup of Santos was: Saulo; Paulo César, Halisson, Rogério, Kléber; Fabinho, Heleno, Ricardinho, Giovanni; Genílson and Luizão. Reserves Wendel, Matheus and Basilio also entered the match.

Nelsinho Baptista, who resisted the rout while still in office, asked to leave Santos about 15 days later, in the final stretch of the championship. The club finished the Brasileirão that year in 10th position.