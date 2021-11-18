Everything went wrong for Grêmio on Wednesday

Almost everything went wrong for Grêmio in the games on Wednesday (17) at Brasileirão. This meant that, according to mathematicians at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMGE), the chance of Immortal’s downgrade once again surpassing 93%.

All direct opponents who entered the field scored in the Brasileirão games. Many of them have already passed 40 points and are practically free from relegation. Finally, it is worth remembering that the descent ruler has now increased to 46 points.

Grêmio’s rivals scored in the round

If Grêmio had beaten Bragantino 3-0 at the opening of the 33rd round and played well, giving the fans hope, what we saw on the field on Wednesday was a huge shower of cold water. The results were as follows:

Cuiabá 1×0 Inter: the team from Rio Grande do Sul seems disconnected in away games and lost again. Perhaps to harm the Guild. Cuiabá was 42 points;

Santos 2×0 Chapecoense: Peixe won for the third time in five games, reached 42 points and is almost free to play Serie B in 2022;

America 0x0 Atlético-GO: in a stadium where Grêmio lost recently, Dragão scored a point and reached 39, but now they are in 16th place;

Fortaleza 0x4 Ceará: Vozão went to 45 points and practically eliminated any downgrade risk. In addition, he still dreams of a place for pre-Libertadores;

Youth 1×0 Fluminense: to top it off, Papo beat the team from Rio de Janeiro and jumped to 15th place, with 39 points. They opened 7 Grêmio points again and have the same amount of games.

There is one game left for the conclusion of the round, between Sport x Bahia, on Thursday night (18th). By the way, Grêmio’s fans are all for Sport, already virtually relegated.

