Ex-Barcelona and Juventus is removed from his national team after being caught drinking and smoking before the game

Miralem Pjanic was removed from the Bosnian national team, but talks about “fake news” and denies the veracity of photos

the midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who recently went through youth and Barcelona and currently defends the Besiktas, was removed from the selection of Bosnia by “inappropriate behavior”.

The Federation’s decision was taken after the BH Live website share photos of the athlete drinking alcoholic beverages and smoking hookah the day before the match against Finland last week, by the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

In the duel against the Finns, by the way, the guard was substituted at 20 of the 2nd time and left the field to the bosnian crowd.

Because of the leave, Pjanic was not even related to the clash against Ukraine, last Tuesday, for the last round of the Uefa qualifier – Bosnia did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Pjanic regrets defeat by Juventus to Cagliari, by Italian Matteo Bottanelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Through his social networks, the 31-year-old player defended himself and spoke in fake news.

At the Instagram, the former Rome and Lyon stated that the decision not to play against Ukraine was taken together with coach Ivaylo Petev.

“I officially deny the news being released. Not playing against Ukraine was a decision taken together with coach Ivaylo Petev“, assured Pjanic.

“To finish, these photos are old“, complemented the former Juve and Barcelona.