Exam does not indicate injury, and Bruno Henrique does not worry for the final; see Flamengo’s medical duty | Flamengo

Good news for Flamengo fans who woke up on Thursday worried about Bruno Henrique. An exam carried out in the early afternoon of this Thursday did not indicate injury to the striker’s left knee, which is of no concern for the Libertadores final, on November 27, against Palmeiras, in Montevideo.

With tendonitis, the shirt 27 will follow a schedule to reduce pain and be 100% in the game in Uruguay.

The information is that the pains accused by Bruno Henrique against Corinthians are the result of wear throughout the season and the high impact. With tendonitis, the attacker will take care of himself throughout the week to reduce the pain, and the expectation is that he will be fit against Palmeiras. In the next two games for Brasileirão, against Inter and Grêmio, he should be spared.

The situation of other names returning from the DM is the same: they don’t worry for the Libertadores final, but follow a careful schedule to avoid further injuries. Between Diego Alves, Rodrigo Caio, Arrascaeta and Pedro, only the goalkeeper will be able to play against Inter, on Saturday, in Beira-Rio. After a period away for muscle strengthening, the tendency is for him to return in Hugo’s place.

Rodrigo Caio is currently being treated for an edema in his left calf, but there is optimism that he will be on the field in the final. There was no injury, just the problem resulting from a blow, and the defender is taking precautions due to a history of medical problems throughout the season.

Arrascaeta is in the process of transitioning muscle recovery in the thigh, suffered on October 7th, and the evolution is gradual, but slow. The technical committee does not want to expose the Uruguayan to the risk of further injuries and there is little chance that he will have minutes on the field before the Libertadores final.

The same goes for Pedro, in the final stretch of recovery from knee arthroscopy. The striker is already running around the lawn with physiotherapists, but has not yet started the transition process to physical reconditioning.

Flamengo travels this Friday to Porto Alegre, in the early evening, and stays in the state capital until Wednesday morning, when it goes to Montevideo. During this period, he will train at Grêmio’s CT and will have two duels for the Brasileirão: Saturday, against Inter, and Tuesday, against Grêmio.

