Exchange rate and high commodity prices boost Brazilian companies’ profits in the 3rd quarter

SAO PAULO – The profits of companies listed on the Brazilian stock exchange soared compared to the same period in 2020 and also when taking into account 2019, the pre-pandemic period.

According to a survey by Economatica, which followed the results of 291 companies, in the third quarter of this year, in total, between July and September 2021, this number was R$ 128.2 billion, an increase of 124.7% on the annual basis and 139.0% in the biennial.

Among the companies monitored are those from the most varied sectors, including giants such as Vale (VALE3), Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and the Brazilian financial sector. These, however, were excluded at a certain point in the study because they distorted the overall sample, pulling the variation upwards.

Only Petrobras and Vale were responsible for a gain of R$ 51.3 billion between July and September this year, 40% of total profit. The oil company reversed the loss on an annual basis and the mining company had an increase of almost 30%.

The financial sector – which includes banks, insurance companies and stock exchanges – saw profits grow again in 2021, surpassing that of 2019. In 2020, earnings were mainly affected by the fall in the Selic rate. With a profit of R$ 24.1 billion, the sector loses in profitability only for Petrobras and Vale.

Without the mining, financial and oil sector, Brazilian companies earned R$ 101.3 billion, an increase of 77.30% compared to the same period in 2020 and 117.25% in relation to 2019.

Exchange rates and rising commodities boost profits for input companies

Among these, some sectors have seen their operating profitability soar in the last two years. In these cases, the steel and metallurgy companies stand out, with the 18 listed companies recording a profit in 2021 of R$ 14 billion, 821.76% higher than in the 2019 consolidated. The chemical sector, with nine companies , came in second, with profit growing 833.05% on a biennial basis, reaching R$7.9 billion.

In comparison with 2020, the biggest variations are for the sector of vehicles and auto parts, which registered an increase of 536.93% in profit, and for the sector of agribusiness and fishing, with an increase of 459.6%.

In general, the devaluation of the real against the dollar and the fact that commodities and inputs have become more expensive weighed on the profitability of the sectors mentioned. A good part of the companies saw their products appreciate in the international market and are still spending less because they produce in Brazil, with the Real less valued.

The gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 26.67%, 0.56 percentage point higher than in 2020 and 1.51 percentage point higher than 2019.

The net operating revenue of these companies was BRL 657.1 billion, 33.2% higher than in the same period in 2020 and 51.6% in relation to 2019 – also, then, recording an increase, but not as sharp.

Scenario also hindered companies

On the opposite side, on the decline in profitability, are the sectors that are more focused on the domestic market. Commerce had the biggest retreat among the lows of operating profit, with a drop of 58.28%, followed by the construction sector, with 49.66%, and by real estate, with 37.36%.

“The increase in the cost of goods sold, mainly by retailers, was a very clear trend. This has a very strong relationship with inflationary issues and as a result there are reductions in margins”, explained Henrique Esteter, market specialist at Infomoney.

Also focused on the domestic market are the three sectors that ended September 2021 with losses. The transport and services sector registered the biggest loss of them, with a deficit of BRL 3.81 billion, followed by the telecommunications sector, with BRL 2.55 billion, and education, with BRL 292 million.

There was also, despite greater profitability, an increase in the general net debt, which reached R$ 737.3 billion, an increase of 6.1% compared to 2020 and 18.6% compared to 2019.

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related