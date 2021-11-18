“Excluded” by the fans who went to CT, Ceni laments: “I defended the club for 25 years”

Coach Rogério Ceni did not participate in the meeting between organized fans and players this week, before the derby against Palmeiras, for the Brazilian Championship. The small group of São Paulo had access to the Barra Funda CT for an enlightening conversation with members of the cast, but the team’s coach and club’s idol was left out.

After the victory over Palmeiras in the middle of Allianz Parque, Rogério Ceni made a point of commenting on the case and showed some annoyance for having offered to speak with the organized fans, but received a negative from the group.

“In fact, I didn’t see the fans. When they told me that they would like to talk to the athletes, I was the first to make myself available, fans whom I defended for 25 years working here. But, unfortunately, they didn’t agree to talk to me, they just wanted to talk to the players,” said Ceni.



The presence of São Paulo in the CT of Barra Funda did not last long. Unlike the last interactions of the cheering crowd at the place where the professional cast works daily, this time there was only a conversation in a moderate tone.

“The management thought it best to talk to four players. I wanted to talk to them so as not to expose the players. As there was no acceptance, I had to leave the players so that there would be no worse consequences”, continued the São Paulo coach.

“I’m sorry the fan doesn’t want to talk to me, because I defended the club for 25 years. After so much time together… but, it’s part of the process. Looks like there was a cordial conversation. Maybe in the next opportunity we can talk to all the fans”, he concluded.

