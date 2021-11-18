Exile inspires new novel by Cuban writer Leonardo Padura – Culture

Adela is a young New Yorker of Cuban descent. She lives in Miami, with Marcos, who left Cuba, but still lives wrapped in memories of his childhood on the island, among friends and relatives. Adela’s mother does not approve of her daughter’s options, especially to live with her boyfriend in the south of the United States.

The young woman manages to balance herself among so many challenges until Marcos shows her a photo of the last meal he had with his Cuban group, 25 years earlier, when he was still a child. Among those faces, Adele discovers someone familiar, which shakes her confidence. It is from this plot that the Cuban Leonardo Padura, one of the main writers of today, uses as a starting point to treat, in the novel, Like Dust in the Wind (released by Boitempo this week), on a topic dear to his fellow countrymen: the issue of exile. After all, since 1959, the year of the Cuban Revolution, more than a million people have already left the island, a number increased by descendants born in other countries.

At 66, Leonardo Padura Fuentes lives in Cuba, despite being acclaimed for his literature in several countries that would welcome him with ease. “I would not have been the same if I had left Cuba,” he told Estadão in September of last year. “Maybe I would have written more and better, but I wouldn’t have done it the same way. I am who I am because I am where I am.”

But exile does not escape his literary gaze and Like Dust in the Wind, a generational novel, brings the record, through fiction, of who stayed and who decided to leave. Cuba confronted with itself and with the diaspora that has marked its history since the 1950s.

the plot of the novel Like Dust in the Wind begins in January 1990, when a group of friends take a photo on their 30th birthday. When two of her children discover her 25 years later, the image causes the group to reconnect to find out what has happened to them since then.

Adela’s discovery when looking at the photo shown by her boyfriend awakens feelings about the magnetism of belonging and the power of affection, which can either still be real or, as the title of the novel says, has already disappeared like dust in the wind.

With a writing modeled on the detective novel, a genre, by the way, in which Leonardo Padura is an ace (the detective Mario Conde stars in most of his novels), the writer’s recent book records the difficult circumstances that still beset the Cuban people, today divided between support President Miguel Díaz-Canel or feed the growing opposition, whose demonstrations (something unheard of on the island until a few years ago) are banned and violently repulsed by the government.

On exile and current issues, Padura responded by email to state to the following questions.

What was it like to deal with the topic of exile, given that you’ve always lived in Cuba?

You don’t have to go into exile to know what exile means. The experiences of many people I know, family, friends, have taught me a lot about how this condition is lived, specifically how Cubans face it in different parts of the world. It is enough to be sensitive to understand them, to accept their joys and sorrows, their victories and their traumas. It is an apprenticeship that I know from observation, but also from reading, since exile is a theme that is widely used in Cuban literature. And because, without a doubt, exile entails traumas and it was a drama that has marked the history of Cuba since our national origins, as I mentioned in The Romance of My Life.

The novel deals with delicate themes, such as permanence, the denial of this belonging and the search for an identity. How was it to deal with these matters?

The permanence and belonging complement each other and it was easier to work because I am someone who stayed and who belongs to Cuba. Identity, in turn, is our element: we are the result of a geographical, cultural and historical context. And, in this novel, I wanted to talk about how belonging and identity are conditions that haunt us no matter how far we go, no matter how much we deny them. That’s why it’s not just a novel about leaving Cuba, but also about the impossibility of spiritually leaving Cuba or any place you belong because of your culture, your sensitivity.

The novel also features three very different female characters – what was it like to bring them to life from the reality of exile?

I think one of the biggest challenges in this novel is dealing with three female protagonists. Three women who are very different from each other, but at the same time close due to their gender condition. It is clear that the relationship of belonging to some place was decisive in the character of each one of them. One stays, another walks away and denies everything, and another tries to find out who she is. But there are also their relationships with the other characters and with each other, which are decisive for what happens in the novel and which forced me to be very careful when writing about them. For a man, I think it is always a challenge to understand and assume a woman’s thinking, not only because of her sexual condition, but also because of what societies have imposed on each other. I swear it was difficult to deal with them.

One of the most moving moments in the book shows Irving sharing with his friend Darío the money he found on the street – even though he lives in great need. Friendship is still important to you, isn’t it?

This is a novel about the value and permanence of friendship. About how in the distance and even in the differences of thought, friendship can preserve and save us. Examples like the one you mentioned are repeated in the novel because I wanted to intensify that friendship relationship between characters who, being friends, are even willing to forgive certain betrayals, or at least understand them and, if possible, overcome them. I place great value on this human relationship and, as you know, it appears in all of my novels, especially those of my character Mario Conde, who has his own clan.

Adela is a strange character: magnetized by her Cuban roots, although she was born in New York and has an American upbringing. Is it not a rule for immigrants to integrate into the culture of the country in which they settle?

You said it right: Adela is weird. He finds it difficult to know where he belongs, but at the same time, he is attracted to the feeling of belonging and identifies with his Cuban cultural half almost by personal decision or by fate, I don’t know. Adela was inspired by the children of Cubans who were born outside Cuba and feel very Cuban or close to the island, although she realizes that they don’t know what exactly Cuba is, or they don’t care. But remember also that Adela has a conflicting relationship with her mother, who decides many of her options and her character formation.

The romance comes to 2016, when many things in Cuba took a turn for the worse and hatred grew even more. Are you afraid that the current economic instability will fuel the exile even more, as it did in the 1990s?

I am sure that the current crisis in Cuba will cause new exiles, many perhaps. At this moment, due to the pandemic and the difficulties to travel, this explosion is contained, but as soon as escape routes appear, many people will escape. People in Cuba are tired, increasingly disenchanted, if not desperate, and have lost hope that things can get better. Especially young people, who do not want their lives to run out among so many slogans that do not solve their vital problems, that do not guarantee the satisfaction of their needs. This may seem pragmatic, but after so many years of nurturing a utopia that has not yielded the expected results, pragmatism and the search for individual solutions to collective failure prevail.

How do you analyze the first months of Joe Biden’s government? Is it already possible to fear the return of trumpism?

Biden was a fiasco, even for the Americans, and that fiasco could allow a return of trumpism. If you compare Biden with Obama, you’ll immediately notice his lack of brilliance, class, political resolve. It’s hard to know where he’s headed, what he wants, how he plans to reach his goals.

Were you surprised that Cubans living in Florida voted for Trump and not Biden?

No, I was not surprised. But I don’t want to judge them. I would like to understand them. Not because they’re trumpists, but because I can’t understand that anyone (except Trump) can be a trumpist. A man who makes that gesture of contempt for everything and everyone with his mouth… How to admire someone like that? No, I swear I don’t understand…