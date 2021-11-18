Fantastic Animals 3 | Site confirms Maria Fernanda Cândido on film

The actress Maria Fernanda Cândido was confirmed in the cast of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secret. The information comes from the IMDb, a reference site for information about films, which updated the film’s casting sheet with the name of the Brazilian actress – however, without information about her character.

In 2019, it was confirmed by the Wizarding World that the third movie of fantastic animals will take place in Rio de Janeiro, in the 30s.

the plot of Dumbledore’s Secrets you will see Dubledore (jude law) list Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead a team on a perilous quest in which they’ll encounter fantastical animals old and new, as well as the growing legion of dark wizard Grindelwald’s followers.

Warner recently announced the replacement of Johnny Depp as the villain Grindelwald by Mads Mikkelsen. The cast will still feature returns from Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, William Nadylam and Katherine Waterston.

David Yates direct Fantastic Animals 3, having been responsible for the two previous films in the saga. The script is by the author of the books of Harry Potter, JK rowling, in colaboration with Steve Kloves.