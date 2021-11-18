Far Cry 6 – Vaas: Insanity review

The first DLC for Far Cry 6 is here and brings to the table nothing but the return of Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3. Entitled Vaas: Insanity, this content brings to us one of the most iconic characters from the series, who contributed so much to the success of the franchise’s third incursion in 2012. This is the first of three content to be released, the second being Pagan: Control and, finally, Joseph: Collapse. Far Cry 6 received a good review from us, where I considered it as one of the best games in the series in recent times.

Here the proposal is simple and straightforward, we are placed in the problematic mind of Vaas Montenegro. It’s a fight against your demons, the illusion and delirium of reality that mixes in a complex battle for sanity. We are driven by confrontations with enemies that are but reflections of their experiences deeply rooted in their minds. Here enters the entire structure idealized for the various mechanics of this DLC.

We are placed in a place that resembles a base of operations, we set out to discover our surroundings, always trying to reach the main objective, to find the three pieces of the puzzle that will free you from insanity / prison. Sentimentally, we are always connected to her sister, Citra Talugmai, as in Far Cry 3. This connection is felt at all times, with dialogues imagined in Vaas’s mind and voices that accompany him along the way. He is constantly talking to himself, narrating certain events, as if he needed to express his anxieties and convey them to the player. I say that the goal is very well achieved, we feel their internal disputes.

“We are always connected to her sister, Citra Talugmai, as in Far Cry 3, this connection is felt all the time”

As I mentioned above, everything starts at a base, where we have access to various weapons and abilities for Vaas. Initially, we only access a basic arsenal and skills have to be unlocked as well. The evolution system revolves around credits that we acquire, whether it’s killing enemies and animals, in vaults and even completing challenges. The map is a considerable size, nothing gigantic, completely fit for purpose. With a look very close to the base game, Far Cry 6, we have an area rich in vegetation, very colorful and with a huge volcano that threatens to erupt.

The purpose is to find the three parts that complete the Silver Dragon Blade. For this we’ll roam the map eliminating enemies and in certain places we have challenges that unlock access to new weapons, to be later purchased in exchange for credits. In addition to weaponry, we have passive abilities, Traits, which are Vaas’ sins. To complete our abilities, there are also powers represented by hearts that we catch, these can be changed according to our choice.

“The purpose is to find the three parts that complete the Silver Dragon Blade”

Our movement around the map is facilitated by portals placed in strategic locations, along with some safe houses so that we don’t always have to return to the center of the playing field, avoiding long and painful walks. I emphasize again the presence of the day-night cycle, with the inclusion of ghosts during the night period to make our task more difficult. Additionally, we have some collectibles to find, be they memoirs, texts recounting events or miniature Vaas Montenegro dolls. They are little extras for those who like to scour every corner of the map in search of those complementary details.

The basic mechanisms are as described, then complemented by arguments from the base game itself, such as the parachute and wingsuit. Additionally, we have to bear in mind that whenever we die, all weapons and powers are removed from us, only if you keep the Traits that are permanent after acquiring them. There are also several difficulty levels, which increase the challenge, where enemies are more powerful and even with powers of their own. The first incursion is a kind of apprenticeship, the challenge starts with moving to higher difficulty levels.

“NPCs have incredible eyesight, once they spot us they practically don’t miss a bullet”

Of all the content, I only denoted one annoying problem, related to NPCs. These have incredible eyesight, so they detect us practically don’t miss a bullet. It’s really strange, every shot fired is accurate, we are constantly watching on our screen the red signs that we are being shot. It’s really irritating on a visual level to be always taking with the indication where the shots are coming from, even in cases where the bullets do little damage, I was really irritated.

Despite being a simple construction around a striking character in the series, it is surprising that it works very well. The gameplay is the usual, satisfactory, with good gunfights that bind us, and the escalation of the degrees of difficulties sustain our permanence within the delusions of Vaas. Not dying is the most important thing, in order to carry over to the next difficulties everything we have achieved at great cost. It can become too repetitive, as the challenges are always the same, even if very little diversified. Not presenting anything revolutionary, it complies with its directive and, above all, it brings to the present one of the most striking villains in the Far Cry franchise.