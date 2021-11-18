Farm 13: Rico hugs Dayane after winning race

An attitude that seemed simple drew attention in the return of Rich Melquiades to the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13”, at dawn this Thursday, November 18th. The viewers of “The Farm 13” achieved a remarkable feat in the game: Dayane Mello and the comedian hugged each other.

Winner of the dynamics, the pawn arrived all excited to tell about the race. Aline Mineiro, your gaming partner, couldn’t stand being so happy to see everything we live here, but in an even better way. The pawn’s attitude towards Dayane drew attention, as she reached out to him to congratulate him.

Thus, the model gave the ‘congratulations’ to the game rival and the two tightened a little. Nothing very affectionate, but already a great advance for those who couldn’t even look against one thing and in the vote it’s another big one.

Previously, however, they had already given a signal that they might be closer. Before he won the dynamic, the pawns hugged each other and gave their friends good luck. Therefore, the former MTV was seen shaking hands with his friend Dayane before facing the challenge against Valentina and Solange.

FARMER’S TEST

The Farmer’s Proof. in “A Fazenda 13” put the pedestrians to run in the early hours of this Thursday, November 18th. Already invading the schedule of Jornal 24 horas, from Record TV, the competition between Rich Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavilla it was squeezed between the comedian and the actress. The man from Alagoas took his hat again.

In the dynamic, they needed to collect corn from an area and take it to a basket. However, they had time to do this. If they took longer than allowed, they could be ‘hit’ by paintball shots. They were also supposed to protect a target, so it wasn’t just about harvesting the most corn, but also defending their territory.

There were five rounds in the first stage of the race. They ran, filled the basket, defended the target and carried the full basket to the area of ​​a scale. Then everything repeated itself. Until they completed the entire step.

At the first weigh-in, Valentina weighed 19.74kg; Rico Melquiades reached 35kg and Solange got 9.8kg. Then, the actress was eliminated from the game and the final was between the ex-stage assistant of “Programa do Mouse” and the ex-MTV.

The game continued and it was clear that the comedian’s advantage was quite large in the three rounds that marked the end of the game. Finally, in the second stage, Valentina weighed 12.08 kg and Rico Melquiades reached the 18.68 kg mark.

The participant could not contain his joy, because he got another week in the game. As he said, now he is in the “Top 10” of “The Farm 13”. It’s a time when tension increases all the time inside the house – and with even greater repercussions outside the rural reality.

Vote in the poll and say who do you want to leave the reality show this Thursday, November 18th?