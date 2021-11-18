Father hug saves 11-year-old girl in plane crash

Perdue family. Photo: Reproduction

A girl of just 11 years was the only survivor of a plane crash that occurred on an island in Lake Michigan, in the United States, last Saturday, 13. According to Christina Perdue, mother of the Laney girl, it was the “bear hug” of the father who protected the girl. The father and three other people died. Information is from ABC News.

According to information from Lieutenant William Church and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA, the acronym in English), the twin-engine Britton-Norman BN-2 left the city of Charlevoix, in the state of Michigan, and crashed when landing at Welke Airport, on Beaver Island, about 32 miles away, around 1:30 pm.

A Great Lakes Coast Guard helicopter answered the call and transported the critically injured child and an adult, who would have initially survived, to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. There the man was presumed dead.

According to the Coast Guard, the team would have performed chest compressions on the girl until she arrived at the hospital. Laney’s mother has stated that she is stable and receiving care at a children’s hospital.

The girl’s father, Mike Perdue, is among the victims of the accident. “We are heartbroken at the loss of my husband, a father, brother, son and friend. He gave the best bear hugs, and I believe he grabbed our daughter and protected her. It is his last memory before the accident,” Christina said in a statement.

According to Church, in addition to the girl’s father, the pilot of the plane (unidentified) and a couple, Kate Leese and Adam Kendall, who had just moved to the island and had plans to open a winery, died.

The FAA and the National Transport Safety Council (NTSB) are investigating the causes of the accident.

