Feirão Serasa Limpa Name is extended; see how to renegotiate your debts

For those who have not yet taken advantage of the chance to obtain debt relief through the Serasa Limpa Fair Name, the deadline was extended until next Monday (22). The fair, which began on 11/3, offers discounts of up to 99% so that delinquent people can pay off their debts with companies.

For those who carry out spot trading with minimum amounts of R$ 200.00, a “debt aid” will be provided in the value of BRL 50.00. This amount can be credited to the Serasa application user’s digital wallet until December 17, and may be used until January 31, 2022.

The customer will be able to use the amount to pay bills, top up cell phones, negotiate other debts, etc.

How to participate in Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome

To guarantee the debt aid, it is necessary to download the Serasa application, available for Android and IOS. Log in by registering with CPF and access password. Once this is done, the debts and negotiation proposals will be presented. Remembering that Serasa has partnerships with around 100 companies.

Check the proposal of interest to you and click on “payment in cash”. Proceed with the choice of the date of the bank slip and close the agreement. The bank slip will be sent via email or SMS, depending on preference. Credits of R$ 50.00 will only be sent until December 17 after payment without delay.

At general negotiations from Feirão can be made through the Serasa website, by WhatsApp (11) 99575-2096 or even by calling 0800 591 1222.