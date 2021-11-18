FIA meets Thursday to review the incident between Verstappen and Hamilton in SP – Formula 1

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fought, in Brazil, another controversial dispute in 2021 (Photo: Pirelli)

All angles of the controversial dispute between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Brazil (Video: Formula 1)

The controversy that began on lap 48 of the São Paulo GP, when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton left the track in the fight for the lead, continues until now. The International Automobile Federation [FIA] and Formula 1 confirmed that the incident involving the two drivers at Interlagos will be reviewed this Thursday (18th), from 11:00 am (GMT-3), after the disclosure of a new angle and a request from Mercedes.

At the time, Verstappen spread out on the Lake Descent curve when he had the position inside the stretch, while Lewis was outside. The Dutchman’s maneuver caused both Hamilton and Max to escape on the sector’s asphalted exhaust area and soon returned to the track. Ten laps later, the Brit made the overtaking and headed for an apothetical victory.

At the time, the race direction investigated the incident between the two, but chose not to punish anyone, which provoked the fury of Toto Wolff, who found Verstappen guilty of having thrown Hamilton off the track and therefore liable to be punished .

After the São Paulo GP, Michael Masi, FIA race director, claimed that the onboard front camera of Verstappen’s car, which would show the Dutchman’s steering wheel, was not in the FIA’s possession. “It hasn’t been obtained yet,” confirmed Masi. “But it was requested. The broadcast cameras are basically all we have access to during the week,” he revealed.

Max Verstappen throws Lewis Hamilton off the track in dispute for the leadership in SP (Photo: Reproduction)

On Tuesday (16), an onboard front-facing camera on Verstappen’s car was released, something the stewards did not have access to at Interlagos. Mercedes then reacted with the decision to ask for a review of the non-punishment imposed on Max in Brazil.

“According to Article 14 of the International Sporting Code (ISC), and following Mercedes’ review request, made on November 16, 2021, the team leader and a witness, as well as the driver, must appear in videoconference, at 11:00 am (Brasilia time) on November 18, 2021”, reads the FIA ​​statement.

“As per Article 14 of the ISC, this meeting must determine whether there is a reason to review this case, such as ‘a significant and relevant new element discovered that was unavailable for the parties to observe at the time of the decision’”, completes the note.

For similar incidents at the Austrian GP, ​​for example, Sergio Pérez suffered two penalties, of 5s each, for throwing Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc out of the track. A sanction similar to Verstappen would change the history of the São Paulo GP and, in a way, also of the championship. That’s because Valtteri Bottas, who finished about 3s behind the Dutchman, could have moved up to second and left Max in third.

Such a scenario, in terms of the championship, would make the difference between Verstappen and Hamilton to be 11, rather than 14 points on the Constructors’ World Table.

