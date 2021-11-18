Fighter F-35 crashes into sea during flight by British Royal Navy aircraft carrier

A British F-35 fighter, one of the newest stealth fighters in the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday morning (17) during an operation carried out from the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Ministry said. of the UK Defence.

The pilot was ejected and safely returned to the ship – an investigation into the incident, which took place during routine flight operations, has been launched, the ministry said.

Britain operates the F-35B, a fighter jet considered to be a short-take-off, single-engine vertical-landing variation of the US-developed stealth jet, which cost about $115 million to build.

In June, F-35s began operating from the Queen Elizabeth and flew combat missions in the Middle East against the Islamic State (ISIS), the first combat action for a UK aircraft carrier in more than a decade.

“The ability to operate from the sea with the most advanced fighters ever created is a significant moment in our history, offering reassurance to our allies and demonstrating the formidable airpower of the UK to our adversaries,” said British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace , in a statement.

British F-35s faced their first combat in 2019, launching attacks against ISIS in Iraq and Syria from a Royal Air Force base on the island of Cyprus.

With plans to acquire 138 F-35s, Great Britain would be the third-largest operator of the jets produced by Lockheed-Martin, behind the United States and Japan.

Both the US and Japan lost F-35s in accidents. In September 2018, a US Marine Corps F-35B crashed in South Carolina, the first crash of a fighter of its type.

In April 2019, a Japanese F-35A crashed into the Pacific Ocean north of Japan, killing its pilot.

Later, the Japanese Ministry of Defense attributed the accident to space disorientation, meaning the pilot could not feel the environment properly and essentially flew the stealth fighter straight into the ocean during the night training mission.

In May 2020, a US Air Force F-35A crashed in Florida during routine training, but the pilot was safely ejected.

After Wednesday’s crash, the maker of the F-35 ejector seat, British company Martin-Baker, praised its hardware.

“We’ve already saved 7,662 crew lives around the world,” the company said on its Twitter page. Martin-Baker ejection seats are used in a variety of aircraft, not just F-35s.

The British accident comes on the last leg of an aircraft carrier’s journey, leading to what the UK calls Carrier Strike Group 21.

When the strike group departed the UK in the spring, Britain’s Ministry of Defense described it as the largest concentration of sea and air power to leave Britain’s coast in a generation.

American and Dutch warships are part of the strike group, and 10 US Marine Corps F-35s operate off the Queen Elizabeth along with eight British stealth jets.

When a version of this aircraft carrier strike group sailed together during military exercises off the coast of Scotland last fall, the UK Ministry of Defense said it was carrying “the largest concentration of fighter planes to operate at sea from a carrier. Royal Navy aircraft from HMS Hermes in 1983”.

The UK Defense also said it was “the largest fifth-generation fighter air group at sea anywhere in the world.” Fifth-generation fighters are more advanced fighter planes.

There were no statements as to whether the UK would attempt to recover the wreckage of the F-35 that crashed into the Mediterranean.

When the Japanese F-35 crashed in 2019, it was speculated that the wreckage could be a target for potential adversaries such as Russia and China who might have access to its advanced technology from these aircraft. But both the US and Japan rejected that idea.

