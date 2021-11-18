FIIs Center: sales in malls accelerate and analysts return to recommending funds in the segment; stable ifix

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Some of the real estate funds that have suffered most since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic are starting to return to the radar of investors and analysts. This is the case of shopping mall FIIs, for example.

In a report released this Thursday (18), analysts at Levante Investimentos recommended the purchase of XP Malls (XPML11), with the justification that the shopping center sector has been experiencing a vigorous recovery and the fund can take advantage of the movement.

“The fund distributed R$0.57 per share in dividends in October, above the average for the last 12 months, of R$0.44”, he explains. “Furthermore, the raising of more than R$ 47 million with the sixth issuance of shares by the fund is another positive factor for XP Malls”, details the document.

Data such as the 26% increase in sales in malls, as determined by the Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers (Abrasce) in September, demonstrate that optimism is slowly returning to the sector. The average ticket of consumers increased 10.2% compared to the same month last year. (read more information about it throughout the REIT Center.)

This Thursday (18), the Ifix – Index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – operates stable. At 11:20 am, the indicator registered a slight increase of 0.01%, to 2,601 points. Yesterday, following the markets, the Ifix registered a low of 0.35%, to 2,603 ​​points, the lowest level of the index since the 25th of May 2020.

This Thursday (18th):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) FLMA11 Continental Square Faria Lima Hybrid 2.46 HGPO11 CSHG Prime Corporate Slabs 1.71 RFOF11 RB Capital Titles and Val. Mob. 1.64 FIGS11 General Shopping malls 1.45 RBRP11 RBR Properties Others 1.44

This Thursday (18th)’s biggest casualties:

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) CPFF11 flagship king Hybrid -1.89 JSRE11 JS Real Estate Hybrid -1.8 FIIB11 Industrial from Brazil Hybrid -1.7 DEVA11 Devant Titles and Val. Mob. -1.67 RBVA11 Rio Bravo Retail Income Others -1.64

Source: B3

Devant approves BRL 200 million issue, TRX buys more Assaí stores and more news

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

TRX (TRXF11) buys two more Assaí Atacadista stores

The TRX Real Estate fund concluded the purchase of two more properties from Sendas Distribuidora, the parent company of Assaí Atacadista, a Brazilian wholesale network. The fund had already acquired three other properties from the company from July 2021 until now.

The value of the transaction is estimated at R$155 million and the properties were leased to Sendas itself for a period of 20 years, effective and payment of immediate rents.

The contract provides for an early termination penalty equivalent to the full outstanding balance of each of the discontinued lease contracts. There is no possibility of reviewing the rent during the term.

The new properties acquired by TRX are wholesale stores that will be operated under the Assaí Atacadista banner in Ipatinga (MG) and Rio de Janeiro (SP). Both spaces are under construction and are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2021.

A portion of 36.36% of the total purchase price of the properties was paid this Wednesday (17) and the remainder will be paid upon progress in the construction works.

With 38,480 shareholders, TRX accumulated, before the last transaction, a gross leasable area (GLA) of 395,000 square meters, divided into 46 properties in 12 states. More than 90% of tenants work in the wholesale and retail segments.

Devant (DEVA11) wants to raise BRL 200 million in a new offer

Vórtx Distribuidora de Bonds e Valores Mobiliarios, manager of the Devant Recebíveis Imobiliários fund, approved a new issue by the fund – the sixth – which initially provides for raising R$ 200 million.

The unit value of the new shares will be R$95.79, plus a distribution fee of R$2.14, totaling R$97.93. On Wednesday, the fund’s shares closed at R$ 101.50.

Whoever has a position in Devant until the next 24th will have preference in subscribing to new shares. The right can be exercised between November 30th and December 13th. The proportion factor will be 16%.

With 61,898 shareholders, the fund seeks capital gains by investing mainly in CRI (certificate of real estate receivables). In the last 12 months, the fund’s share registered a devaluation of 27%. In the period, the return on dividends was 18%.

CSHG (HGLG11) increases stake in Cabo de Santo Agostinho warehouse

The CSHG Logística fund concluded a negotiation, which began in October last year, for the purchase of 40% of land in the Diper Industrial District, in the municipality of Cabo de Santo Agostinho (PE). The value of the deal was R$30 million.

The space, covering almost 60 thousand square meters, houses a warehouse under construction that integrates the Cone Multimodal logistics complex, located on the BR-101 Sul highway.

According to a statement to the market, the fund already held 30% of the land and now increases its participation to 70%.

Last week, the CSHG had announced the withdrawal of the purchase of land located in the city of Cajamar (SP), which had been signaled in a material fact released on August 4, 2021. According to a management report, the withdrawal was mainly motivated by worsening of the macroeconomic scenario.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Thursday (18):

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: sales in malls increase 26.4% and preview of the IGP-M accelerates in November

Second preview of the November IGP-M shows an increase of 0.76%

The IGP-M – General Price Index – Market – increased 0.76% in the second preview of November, informed the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV). The result shows acceleration in comparison with the same period in October, when the indicator had registered a contraction of 0.03%.

The acceleration of the IGP-M was driven by the IPA-M – Broad Producer Price Index – which changed from a deflation of 0.32% in the same reading of October to a high of 0.77% in the release this Thursday.

Shopping center sales increase 26.4% in September

The Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers (Abrasce) announced that sales in the sector grew 26.4% in September, compared to the same period last year. In real terms, when discounting inflation, the increase in the month was 14.7%.

According to the association’s monitoring, the average ticket of consumers in the malls was R$124.73 in September, an increase of 10.2% compared to R$113.13 in the same month in 2020. The value is also 29.1% higher than the same period in 2019.

In regional terms, the Midwest registered the highest nominal increase in sales with a 32.1% increase. Next, appear the Southeast (19.6%), Northeast (19.6%), South (19.3%) and North (14.6%).

Glauco Humai, President of Abrasce, attributes the result to the advance of vaccination and the proximity of Black Friday and the end-of-year festivities. According to him, the scenario brings prospects for ever greater growth in sales.

“The results are encouraging and show consumers increasingly returning to malls safely and looking for the leisure we provide”, says Humai. “Investors and entrepreneurs in the sector should begin to reap more and more fruits in this period of recovery in the sector”.

