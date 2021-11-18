Final stretch of ‘Genesis’: Joseph introduces the family to Jacob: ‘May I call your daughter-in-law?’

In the last chapters of the novel “Genesis “, José (Juliano Laham) and Jacob (Petronio Gontijo) will star in an emotional reunion. The family patriarch, who will feel sick when he learns that his son is alive, will have time to recover and go to the meeting of the now governor of Egypt .

Getting there, José will insist on taking his father home, where it will offer food and comfort. Concerned, Asenate’s (Letícia Almeida) husband wants to guarantee that Jacó is feeling well: “Are you sure you don’t want to rest, father?“, asks José in the text distributed among the actors. “No, no. I’ve rested many years without you“, replies Jacob. PurePeople had access to the script.

In the sequence, the patriarch confesses that he has already heard, on the way to Egypt, details about the life of Joseph. “The boys told me you got married. It is true?asks Jacob, curious. “Yes. Can I call your daughter-in-law?“, jokes Asenate’s husband, who has also introduced the family to the brothers.

Final straight of ‘Genesis’: Jacob is impressed with Joseph’s wife: ‘Beautiful’

When asking the servants to call Asenath, Jacob is impressed by the beauty of his daughter-in-law. “But what a beauty, my son! How beautiful!“, praises José’s father, still moved. Asenate smiles, kindly, and assures: “You are exactly as I imagined. I so wanted to meet you. So much!”.

“So sit here with me and let’s get to know each other right now,” replies Jacob, who will give his own blessing to Pharaoh shortly after arriving in Egypt. Next, Joseph leaves his wife and father to look for his children, Manasseh and Ephraim.

Final stretch of ‘Genesis’: Joseph invites his family to live with him in Egypt

Because of the emotion of the moment and also because he has been away from his brothers and father for so many years, José will invite the entire group, including their respective families, to live with him in Egypt. Sheshi, the pharaoh, upon learning that the governor has finally met with Jacob, guarantees that he will offer everything the best for everyone, including food and comfort, as the other lands beyond are suffering from drought and famine.