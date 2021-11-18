Fiocruz participates in global campaign Don’t Forget Leprosy

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) signed today (17), in Rio de Janeiro, the cooperation agreement to join the global campaign Don’t Forget Leprosy (Don’t Forget Hansen’s Disease). Conceived by the World Health Organization (WHO) Goodwill Ambassador for the Elimination of Leprosy, Yohei Sasakawa, the objective of the initiative is that governments, organizations and people do not forget the importance of making the diagnosis and proper treatment of leprosy amidst the covid-19 pandemic.

According to data from the latest Leprosy Epidemiological Bulletin of the Ministry of Health, the diagnosis of new cases of the disease in Brazil fell by half from 2019 to 2020. “Preliminary 2020 data show that Brazil diagnosed 13,807 new cases of leprosy, with 672 (4 .9%) in children under 15 years old”, the publication reported.

According to the bulletin, in 2019 the World Health Organization received notification of 202,000 new cases of the disease in the world, with 29,900 in the Americas and, of these, 27,800 in Brazil, the second country with the most notifications , second only to India.

For the national coordinator of the Movement for the Reintegration of People Affected by Leprosy (Morhan), Artur Custódio, the decrease in notifications is worrying, as it does not indicate a reduction in new cases.

“This decrease unfortunately cannot be celebrated. It means that, due to the suspension of public policies for the active search for cases and the difficulties in accessing health services imposed by the pandemic and by the management of the pandemic in Brazil, new cases are no longer registered and, thus, people who should be in treatment they have not even had the diagnosis yet”, he emphasized.

He highlighted that the lack of diagnosis and treatment can lead to the development of irreversible physical sequelae, in addition to more serious skin lesions and the appearance of physical disabilities. Treatment is also important for patients to stop transmitting the disease.

Campaign

In addition to Fiocruz and Morhan, the cooperation agreement for adhesion to the Don’t Forget Leprosy global campaign was also signed by the Rio de Janeiro State Health Department, the Rio de Janeiro State Health Department Council, Carlos Chagas Institute, University Network for Combating Leprosy (ReúnaHans/RJ) and by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD).

The commitments assumed by the entities with the signing of the document are to promote awareness about leprosy and fight the discrimination suffered by people affected by the disease; publicize the partnership using the campaign’s logo and theme; commitment to the joint organization of events and activities of mutual interest; participate in activities and events carried out by the entities; and involve the social control bodies.

Custódio explained that the campaign takes place by adhesion, as a suggestion by the WHO. “The campaign has a good motto – Don’t forget about leprosy – at a time when many diseases have been forgotten and neglected diseases are the first to be forgotten. The total forgetfulness of the disease, not only in Brazil, meant that we had less than 55% of cases diagnosed between 2019 and 2020. Now, people are starting to arrive at health units with sequelae and the discovery of cases is still very low. We cannot estimate the size of the delay related to dealing with leprosy that the pandemic left behind”, he stressed.

Also participated in the ceremony and signed the document as a witness by Miss Brasil Mundo CNB 2021, Caroline Teixeira, who is an ambassador for the cause for the elimination of leprosy.

“The campaign is very important precisely to raise awareness. Having the support of so many entities was essential. I am traveling on Saturday to Miss World, where, as a national ambassador for the fight against leprosy, I will take the cause”, she said. Tonight, Fiocruz will light its Castle, in Rio de Janeiro, with purple, as part of the campaign’s actions.

Symposium

Tomorrow (18), Fiocruz promotes, in partnership with pharmaceutical Novartis, a webinar (seminar online) on neglected diseases, from 9 am to 12:30 pm, to discuss Chagas disease and leprosy. Open to the public, the 1st Symposium on Neglected Diseases Fiocruz-Novartis will be in the format online and intends to reach health professionals, researchers, public administrators, patients and other people interested in the subject.

Topics such as the importance of public policies for neglected diseases and the comprehensive approach to patient care will be presented. Two specific sessions will treat Chagas disease and leprosy. The opening of the event will be with the executive director of Novartis Brasil, Renato Carvalho, and the vice president of Production and Innovation in Health at Fiocruz, Marco Aurelio Krieger. The full schedule is available on the Novartis website.

Symptoms

Leprosy is an infectious disease that affects the skin and nerves and can cause irreversible damage. Treatment and monitoring are carried out by the Unified Health System (SUS), with adequate medication, and the disease is curable. Transmission occurs through close and prolonged contact with untreated people.

Symptoms of leprosy include whitish, brownish, and reddened patches of skin, with changes in sensitivity to pain, heat, and touch; tingling and tingling in the nerves of the limbs; hair loss and reduced sweating; dry skin and eyes; swelling in hands and feet; joint swelling and pain; sores, bleeding and dryness in the nose; fever and general malaise; leg and foot wounds; and reddened or painful nodules all over the body.