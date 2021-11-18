Five-day-old baby is abandoned in a manhole and rescued with the help of cats in India

MUMBAI — A baby girl just five days old was rescued after being abandoned in a manhole in Mumbai, India. Several cats gathered at the place where the girl was and began to meow and purr very loudly, which drew the attention of residents. When they approached the animals, they saw the girl and called the police.

On Thursday, doctors at the Rajawadi hospital, where the newborn was taken, confirmed to the BBC that the baby is “well and stable” and continues to be monitored at the health unit. Authorities will investigate who left her at the scene and what motivated the action.

The girl was found lying in the manhole, dressed in a thin shirt and soaked with sewage water.

“When we took the baby out, she was freezing and her arms were blue. We asked for some warm water and a cloth to clean it and took it to the hospital,” police officer Sheetal Sonawane told the Times of India.

Pantnagar P.stn received a call from a good samaritan that a baby, wrapped in cloth, was dumped in a drain. He was alerted when the neighborhood cats created a ruckus. the baby was rushed to Rajawadi by the Nirbhaya Squad of Pantnagar P.Stn & is now safe & recovering. pic.twitter.com/nEGSDCD6wz — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 15, 2021

According to the local press, similar abandonments that occurred in the country were attributed to the preference for male children. Women are often socially discriminated against and girls are seen as a financial burden, especially among the poorest communities.

According to the BBC, while most female fetuses considered unwanted are aborted with the help of illegal clinics, cases of girls being killed or abandoned after birth are also not uncommon.