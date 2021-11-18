Five of the 18 SUS hospitals and complexes for Covid have already been deactivated in the RMC

During the pandemic, eighteen hospitals and health complexes in Greater Curitiba opened beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and in the SUS ward for patients with Covid. A year and eight months after the first cases, six of them have already closed the wards for Covid. This Wednesday (17th) it was the turn of the Hospital de Clinicas do Paraná (HC) to announce the closing of the Covid wing. There are still five patients admitted to the ICU and two to the ward, but all in the final stretch of treatment. The deactivation at the HC is emblematic, after all, the hospital had the largest wing for the treatment of coronavirus patients, with 273 exclusive beds, 180 in the infirmary and 93 in the ICU distributed on the entire nine floors and in the Victor Ferreira do Amaral Maternity Hospital.

Even in the other 12 hospitals in the metropolitan region that maintain the supply of beds for the treatment of the disease, the occupation in the ICUs does not exceed 65% and in the wards, 50%. Data are from the State Department of Health (Sesa) updated on Wednesday (17).

The other establishments that have deactivated the covid wings are: Hospital Cruz Vermelha, Hospital do Trabalhador, Hospital Madalena Sofia, Complex HIZA/Vitória/Upa Boqueirão/Upa Tatuquara/Vitor and complex UPA Boa Vista/Cajuru/Campo Comprido/ CIC/Pinheirinho/Sitio Cercado. The last two created by the City of Curitiba exclusively for Covid’s demand.

The Erasto Hospital had 10 ICU vacancies yesterday and none were occupied. In the case of the wards, of ten places, six were occupied. Hospital São Vicente Centro also had no one admitted to the ICUs and had four patients in the wards. The Pequeno Príncipe Hospital, dedicated to care for children and adolescents, also did not have, according to the Sesa bulletin, any patients admitted to the ICU or to the Infirmary.

Santa Casa maintains 60 vacancies in ICUs, 20 of them were occupied yesterday, that is, 33% occupancy. Already in the wards, 12 of the 40 beds were occupied, that is, 30% of occupation The Evangelical yesterday still had 19 Covid patients hospitalized and there were 11 vacancies left, but the ward was empty.

Throughout Paraná, the occupation of ICUs was 31%, with 359 adult patients hospitalized and 803 beds free, according to data from yesterday. In the wards, the occupancy rate was 19%, with 239 beds occupied and 1,001 free.

How is the occupation of hospitals in Greater Curitiba that still have active SUS/Covid beds ICU occupation infirmary occupation Erasto Hospital 10 vacancies 0 occupied 0% 10 vacancies 6 occupied 60% Holy House 60 vacancies 20 occupied 33% 40 occupied 12 occupied 30% Oswaldo Cruz – 15 vacancies 3 occupied 20% Hospital de Clinicas * 8 vacancies 5 occupied 63% 10 vacancies 2 occupied 20% Little Prince (infant) 5 vacancies 0 occupied 0% 10 vacancies 0 occupied 0% Saint Vincent Center 5 vacancies 0 occupied 0% 8 vacancies 4 occupied 50% Saint Vincent CIC – 30 vacancies 13 occupied 43% Evangelical Hospital 30 vacancies 19 occupied 63% 4 vacancies 0 occupied 0% Qualifying Hospital 20 vacancies 12 occupied 65% 6 vacancies 3 occupied 50% Angelina Caron Hospital 51 vacancies 5 occupied 10% 26 vacancies 3 occupied 12% Lucas Parolin Hospital 31 vacancies 9 occupied 29% 36 vacancies 5 occupied 14% Rocio Hospital 154 vacancies 39 occupied 25% 190 vacancies 40 occupied 21% Hospital São Sebastião da Lapa 9 vacancies 4 occupied 44% 20 vacancies 5 occupied 25%

* Ward was disabled on Wednesday (17), but there were still patients