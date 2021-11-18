Fla beats Corinthians with a goal at 48 from Bruno Henrique and remains alive – 11/17/2021

With a header 48 minutes into the second half by Bruno Henrique, Flamengo beat Corinthians 1-0 and stayed alive in the fight for the title of the Brazilian Championship, now eight points behind the leader of Atlético-MG. five rounds to the end of the competition.

The game marked the farewell of Rubro-Negro do Maracanã before the final of the Copa Libertadores, on the 27th, against Palmeiras, in Montevideo (URU). Now, the team travels to Porto Alegre (RS) where they will face Internacional and Grêmio afterwards, before heading to the Uruguayan capital.

Alvinegro, on the other hand, missed the opportunity to join the G4 for the first time, a position that directly gives rise to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. The club from São Paulo will face Santos, this Sunday (21), at Neo Química Arena (SP).

The best

Matheuzinho stands out in Fla

Owner of the right flank against Corinthians, Matheuzinho took over the position and was a good escape valve for the team. With Kenedy, the shirt 34 made a good one-two on the right and was an important weapon to try to break the rival’s block. In desea, it made a completely safe game in the disarms and anticipations.

Paredão, Gil holds Flamengo’s attack

The positive point of the Corinthians game was the performance of defender Gil. Well positioned, the defender corrected the marking flaws of his teammates on defense and cut Flamengo’s attacks on the balls worked between the lines. The performance went well with the posture of João Victor, his defender.

Worse

Gabriel ‘lost’ in midfield

Chosen with the mission of taking space from Flamengo’s midfielders, defensive midfielder Gabriel ran after the ball and was unable to neutralize the opponent’s attacks through the midfield or cover the full-backs. With the ball dominated, it was difficult to make the transition to attack.

Vitor Gabriel: fight and wrong choices

Substitute for Gabigol, the young Vitor Gabriel did not play a good game. Despite having battled a lot, the attacker made many wrong choices and “killed” some attacks that looked promising. He was substituted at the break for the entry of Bruno Henrique.

Giuliano leaves due to injury in the 1st half

Midfielder Giuliano, who played for 19 consecutive games, left the field felt some kind of injury not yet revealed by the Corinthians medical department. Although he apparently walked normally, he was substituted 25 minutes into the first half by Du Queiroz.

Flamengo performance

Flamengo’s reserve team was not brilliant, but there was no lack of competition spirit and desire to win at Maracanã. Pushed by the fans, Fla took over the actions, but lacked more tranquility when choosing the correct move and defining the bids. Rubro-negro played in an organized defensive manner, took few risks and was awarded a victory that made the fans explode in the team’s farewell to Maracanã before the Libertadores final.

Corinthians performance

Even facing a Flamengo almost entirely reserve, Corinthians was excessively retreated and sought to leave only on counterattacks. The team even had some good opportunities in these characteristics, but lacked more game volume. Giuliano, who was injured in the first half, and Renato Augusto, in an uninspired night, ended up contributing to this.

game timeline

Flamengo’s goal came 48 minutes into the second half, when right-back Rodinei made a beautiful play for his sector and crossed the head of Bruno Henrique, who dislodged goalkeeper Bruno Henrique and made the more than 48,000 fans explode with joy in the Maracanã.

spark came out

Forward Vitor Gabriel, from Flamengo, and defender João Victor, from Corinthians, exchanged shoves and the atmosphere was hot between the two in the first half. Other players were involved in the melee, but only the two received the yellow card.

Michael 100

Before the ball rolled, forward Michael was honored for having completed 100 games with Flamengo’s shirt. Shortly before the warm-up, the player received a shirt alluding to the feat and the club prepared a special video on their social networks

Tribute to the boys

In addition to remembering Michael, the under-17 boys were also honored. Champions of the Brazilian, Super Cup and Copa do Brasil in the category, they did an Olympic lap and were greeted by fans.

The arrival of Corinthians

Grief

Due to the death of former president Gilberto Cardoso Filho, Flamengo played in mourning in the match against Corinthians. Gilbertinho, as he was known, was the son of Gilberto Cardoso, one of the most legendary presidents in the history of Rubro-negro. The wake took place in Gávea, the club’s headquarters.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO 1 X 0 CORINTHIANS

Local: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Hour: 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Competition: 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Yellow cards: Vitor Gabriel (FLA); João Victor, Gabriel Pereira (COR)

Red cards: None

Goals: Bruno Henrique, 48 minutes into the second half (FLA)

Flamengo: Hugo, Matheuzinho, David Luiz (Gustavo Henrique), Léo Pereira and Ramon (Filipe Luís); João Gomes, Thiago Maia and Diego; Kenedy (Rodinei), Vitinho (Michael) and Vitor Gabriel (Bruno Henrique). Technician: Renato Gaucho

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Gabriel Pereira (Gustavo Mosquito), Giuliano (Du Queiroz), Renato Augusto (Luan) and Roger Guedes; Jo (Vitinho). Technician: Sylvinho