Flamengo breaks attendance record for the year in victory over Corinthians – Flamengo

Fans invaded Maracanã to support and encourage Flamengo before the Libertadores final

Flamengo beat Corinthians 1-0 on this Wednesday (17), in a match valid for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The result, however, matters little. That’s because, the red-black fans made a beautiful party at Maracanã and encouraged the team throughout the match, even while it was still tied. The support is also seen in numbers, as the Rio de Janeiro club broke the attendance record for the season.

47,032 people paid to watch Flamengo’s victory, and 48,981 attended the Maracanã, generating income of R$2,033,427.50. Before this game, Flamengo’s biggest audience had been in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico-PR, when 31,586 followed Fla’s 3-0 defeat by Paraná.

The duel with Corinthians was Flamengo’s last at Maracanã before the Libertadores da América final, on the 27th of this month, against Palmeiras. The next two commitments of Rubro-Negro take place in Rio Grande do Sul, against Internacional and Grêmio, this Saturday (20th) and Tuesday (23rd), both valid for the Brazilian Championship.

After the match against Grêmio, on Wednesday (24), Flamengo will travel to Montevideo, Uruguay, where they will carry out training at Peñarol stadium. Rubro-Negro will do at least two training sessions at the venue, to take the field on the 27th (Saturday), at 17:00 (GMT), in the Centenary.