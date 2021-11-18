Flamengo: CBF admits arbitration error in penalty kick against Bahia

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released, this Wednesday (17), an opinion of the refereeing ombudsman of the entity in which it admits that there was an error in the penalty kick in favor of Flamengo, against Bahia, in Maracanã, in a match played on the last Thursday (11), for the Brazilian Championship.

On the occasion, the referee Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araújo scored a hand touch on the ball inside the area by the defender Germán Conti, from Tricolor de Aço, and even after being called to the VAR to withdraw the penalty, he continued with his marking. In the audio released by the CBF, from the VAR’s cabin, Araújo says that there was “a blocking action and there is a risk” of a penalty.

“The hand infractions only occur when there is effective contact of the ball with the hand/arm of a player. Thus, when analyzing the bids of the species, it is up to the VAR, above all, to make sure that the necessary contact was made. Only from there is it possible to consider the circumstances of the touch to define whether or not there was an infraction”, states the CBF document.

Soon after the aforementioned match, in which Bahia lost 3-0, the president of the northeastern team Guilherme Bellintani, granted an exclusive interview to of plate and suggested that there be a “structured movement” to favor some teams in the fight against relegation.