Flamengo preserves Gabigol and takes the striker out of the match against Corinthians from his eye on the Libertadores final, says journalist

Gabigol is out of Flamengo’s match against Corinthians for the Brasileirão

Gabigol will not play fur Flamengo against Corinthians at Maracanã, this Wednesday (17), at 9:30 pm (GMT), in a game valid for the 33rd round of the Brazilian championship. The information was published by journalist Venê Casagrande in twitter.

The striker, who has 10 goals in the competition, will follow a plan carried out by the technical committee and the medical department of the club alvinegro so that you are 100% fit at the end of Libertadores Conmebol, the 27th, against the palm trees, in Montevideo.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

palm trees x Flamengo, end of Libertadores Conmebol, has transmission LIVE fur FOX Sports and for ESPN on Star+ on the 27th, at 5 pm (GMT).

For the spot of the striker, who trained normally this morning at CT of Ninho do Urubu, coach Renato Gaúcho will use the young Vitor Gabriel as a starter.

The likely roster of the rubro-negro team will be: Hugo, Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, David Luiz and Renê (Filipe Luís); Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Vitor Gabriel and Bruno Henrique.

Flamengo is second in the Brazilian Championship, with 60 points, 11 less than the leader Atlético-MG. However, the Rio team has one game less than Galo.