Flamengo vs. Corinthians conquers the highest profile in the 2021 Brazilian Championship · TV News

by

The Flamengo-Corinthians match on Wednesday night (17) won the best report of the 2021 Brazilian Championship on Globo. The match scored 25 points in Greater São Paulo and obtained a 38.8% share (participation) of 64% (total televisions tuned in the total transmission, from 21:22 to 23:34).

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media and a survey carried out by TV news, the match between Rio and São Paulo was the most watched in this year’s Brasileirão, including matches shown on weekdays and on Saturdays and Sundays.

The audience was the highest in the national championship since the Corinthians-São Paulo game on June 30 (Wednesday), when the match had spiked 23 points.

Despite the good football index, Jornal Nacional and Globo soap operas registered their worst Wednesdays on Ibope. JN scored 20.8; In Tempos do Imperador (the six o’clock soap opera) he scored only 14.2; and Pega Pega’s rerun (seven o’clock soap opera in its last week on air) scored 19.4.

A nine o’clock soap opera, Um Lugar do Sol is still struggling to win over the public and had an average of 22.1 last night, when it was shown before football.

Check below the broadcasters’ ibope on Wednesday, November 17, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.0
Good morning São Paulo7.9
Good morning Brazil7.1
More you5.7
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.1
SP19.0
Globe Sports8.8
Newspaper Today9.8
Afternoon Session: Talented Hands – The Ben Carson Story9.9
The clone13.0
Workout13.1
in the times of the emperor14.2
SP217.2
grab hold19.4
National Newspaper20.8
a place in the sun22.1
Brazilian Championship: Flamengo x Corinthians25.0
Follow the game14.4
Globo Newspaper8.4
conversation with bial6.4
Owl 1: Frontier Operation5.5
Owl 2: Black Sea4.2
Hour 14.6
Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.1
Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29)2.0
General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29)2.5
Speak Brazil3.1
Nowadays4.0
JR 24h (morning)4,5
General balance7.9
Proof of love6.5
JR 24h (afternoon 1)5.7
City Alert6,7
JR 24h (afternoon 2)5.0
Journal of Record10.2
Genesis14.7
when you call the heart9,7
The Farm 1311.6
JR 24h (dawn)6.5
Speaks, I hear you2.4
Religious0.8
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.6
First Impact3,4
Come here2.4
Good Morning & Co.3.6
Chest Award Coupon3,4
gossiping3.2
Family Cases4.6
indomitable heart6.9
I give you life7.0
SBT Brazil5.5
Angel’s face7.1
Chest Award Coupon6.3
Jequiti Wheel Wheel6.9
Mouse program5.1
the night3.3
Operation Mosque2.0
Reporter Connection1.7
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)1.7
First Impact2.1

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP