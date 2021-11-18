Flamengo vs. Corinthians conquers the highest profile in the 2021 Brazilian Championship · TV News

The Flamengo-Corinthians match on Wednesday night (17) won the best report of the 2021 Brazilian Championship on Globo. The match scored 25 points in Greater São Paulo and obtained a 38.8% share (participation) of 64% (total televisions tuned in the total transmission, from 21:22 to 23:34).

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media and a survey carried out by TV news, the match between Rio and São Paulo was the most watched in this year’s Brasileirão, including matches shown on weekdays and on Saturdays and Sundays.

The audience was the highest in the national championship since the Corinthians-São Paulo game on June 30 (Wednesday), when the match had spiked 23 points.

Despite the good football index, Jornal Nacional and Globo soap operas registered their worst Wednesdays on Ibope. JN scored 20.8; In Tempos do Imperador (the six o’clock soap opera) he scored only 14.2; and Pega Pega’s rerun (seven o’clock soap opera in its last week on air) scored 19.4.

A nine o’clock soap opera, Um Lugar do Sol is still struggling to win over the public and had an average of 22.1 last night, when it was shown before football.

Check below the broadcasters’ ibope on Wednesday, November 17, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.0 Good morning São Paulo 7.9 Good morning Brazil 7.1 More you 5.7 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.1 SP1 9.0 Globe Sports 8.8 Newspaper Today 9.8 Afternoon Session: Talented Hands – The Ben Carson Story 9.9 The clone 13.0 Workout 13.1 in the times of the emperor 14.2 SP2 17.2 grab hold 19.4 National Newspaper 20.8 a place in the sun 22.1 Brazilian Championship: Flamengo x Corinthians 25.0 Follow the game 14.4 Globo Newspaper 8.4 conversation with bial 6.4 Owl 1: Frontier Operation 5.5 Owl 2: Black Sea 4.2 Hour 1 4.6 Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.1 Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29) 2.0 General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29) 2.5 Speak Brazil 3.1 Nowadays 4.0 JR 24h (morning) 4,5 General balance 7.9 Proof of love 6.5 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 5.7 City Alert 6,7 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 5.0 Journal of Record 10.2 Genesis 14.7 when you call the heart 9,7 The Farm 13 11.6 JR 24h (dawn) 6.5 Speaks, I hear you 2.4 Religious 0.8

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.6 First Impact 3,4 Come here 2.4 Good Morning & Co. 3.6 Chest Award Coupon 3,4 gossiping 3.2 Family Cases 4.6 indomitable heart 6.9 I give you life 7.0 SBT Brazil 5.5 Angel’s face 7.1 Chest Award Coupon 6.3 Jequiti Wheel Wheel 6.9 Mouse program 5.1 the night 3.3 Operation Mosque 2.0 Reporter Connection 1.7 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 1.7 First Impact 2.1

