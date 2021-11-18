FlixBus bus company will run from São Paulo to BH with tickets below R$1 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: FlixBus/Disclosure



The European bus company FlixBus, which is controlled by the German company FlixMobility, recently arrived in Brazil and, as early as December, intends to start running from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte with tickets for less than R$1.

Currently, the group offers trips to more than 2,500 destinations in 37 countries.

According to FlixBus, the buses will be operated by the company’s first local partner, the Adamantina group. However, the vehicles will have the institution’s brand and will follow the company’s international standard. The long-awaited free Wi-fi will be available while traveling.

In its debut in the country, FlixBus will sell 10,000 tickets at a price below R$1, which symbolizes a 99% discount. When the initial lot runs out, prices will start from R$19.90. Prices vary according to the number of seats available and the distance between the passenger’s embarkation and disembarkation destination.

Tickets will be sold through the company’s website and application, in addition to physical sales points of FlixBus and the Adamantina group.

Promotional values ​​will only be sold over the internet.