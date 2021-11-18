Fluminense fans revolt with Marcão after losing to Juventude

Fluminense went into the fog of Alfredo Jaconi to face Juventude and were defeated 1-0. The goal was scored by Vitor Mendes, and the tricolors were very angry with the score on social networks. One of the main targets of the crowd was coach Marcão, who was much criticized.
The coach had his name among the most talked about issues on Twitter, and among the main criticisms is the maintenance of striker Lucca during the 90 minutes of the match. The most passionate fans even ask for the coach to leave the team’s command. See the repercussion:
I was disgusted by Marcao’s face, too!! This guy needs a lot to be a weak coach, I don’t understand a damn thing and dumb ass!!!
— Bruno Gomes (@brunogomespan)
November 18, 2021
Marcao will stay at the club, just because he’s everyone’s friend. is an incompetent
— SALVATIERRA (@Salvatierraffc)
November 18, 2021
Fluminense de Marcão is the face of the coach’s mediocrity: the players don’t know what to do with the ball, there isn’t a rehearsed move, they could spend 360 minutes playing against Juventude who would not score a goal. Lucca 90 minutes on the field is the epitome of this horror show.
— Marcelo Janot (@marcelojanot)
November 18, 2021
@TricolorOrange Orange, the intellectual level of Fluminense’s “technical” brand is the same as that of the boxing fighter Maguila… boxing and soccer are different sports…marque maybe better as a coach in the rings than in the fields,
— Right pc (@right pc)
November 18, 2021
What was Marcão’s intention to keep Lucca for 90 minutes?
— Julio Cotrin (@jcotrin)
November 18, 2021
I’m even giving up on watching the game, Marcao is very weak, weaker players can’t be helped
— Alan Júnior (@alojunior97)
November 18, 2021
Fluminense returns to the field next Sunday (21), at 5 pm (GMT), at Maracanã, to face América-MG.