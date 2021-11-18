Fluminense fans revolt with Marcão after losing to Juventude

Fluminense went into the fog of Alfredo Jaconi to face Juventude and were defeated 1-0. The goal was scored by Vitor Mendes, and the tricolors were very angry with the score on social networks. One of the main targets of the crowd was coach Marcão, who was much criticized.

The coach had his name among the most talked about issues on Twitter, and among the main criticisms is the maintenance of striker Lucca during the 90 minutes of the match. The most passionate fans even ask for the coach to leave the team’s command. See the repercussion: