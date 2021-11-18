Fluminense leaves something to be desired in the offensive sector and loses to Juventude on a night of little inspiration

This Wednesday, Juventude won the Fluminense 1-0, at Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in a game valid for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Nationals. Still in the first half, Vitor Mendes opened the scoring for the home team, who managed to hold the score in the second stage. With difficulty to create, the Tricolor Carioca was defeated far from its domain.

Marcão’s team continues with 45 points, in eighth position. Youth left the relegation zone, now with 39 points, in 15th.

TRICOLORMAL ATTACK

Fluminense started the game controlling possession of the ball. In between, the team tried their first forays, one with Calegari and the other with Lucca. Youth felt the tricolor dominance and tried a reaction.

OPEN SCORE

On minute 16, Wescley received it from Capixaba and kicked hard, but Marcos Felipe made the save. Two minutes later, Ricardo Bueno took advantage of the corner kick to head for Vitor Mendes, who, also head, opened the scoring for Juventude.

ALVIVE PRESSURE

With the goal, the home team gained confidence and began to put pressure on Fluminense’s exit. The team from Rio, however, was gradually arriving, and both teams had chances before the end of the first half. Highlight for Marcos Felipe, who shone and had to make three saves in a row after a free kick.

THE SECOND TIME STARTS

​With the advantage, Juventude returned from the determined interval, and put pressure on the opponent. After the initial pressure, the game cooled down. Youth, however, continued to control the actions.

THE FLUMINENSE REACT

However, Fluminense tried to react after halfway through the stage. At 30, Marlon took advantage of an opportunity and crossed to Abel Hernández, who couldn’t make the reception. As soon as he entered the field, in the 32nd minute, Daniel crossed into the area. Douglas snapped.

END OF THE GAME

`The Tricolor still tried to occupy the opponent’s area, but couldn’t put Douglas’s goal in danger in the final minutes. At 48 minutes, Chico invaded the Flu area and risked the second, but missed. Thus, Juventude ended the night with the victory and out of the relegation zone. Fluminense, in turn, remains with 45 points, in eighth place.

DATASHEET

YOUTH 1 x 0 FLUMINSE

date and time: 11/17/2021, at 8:30 pm

Local: Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS)

Referee: Ricardo Marques Ribeiro (MG)

assistants: Celso Luiz da Silva (MG) and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG)

video arbiter: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (MG)

Yellow cards: Lucca (46’/1°T); Arthur Nogueira (doctor at Fluminense/45’2°T)

​Goal: Vitor Mendes (18’1°T)

YOUTH (Technician: Jair Ventura)

Douglas; V. Mendes, R. Forster P. Henrique, Jadson (Ricardinho/27’2°T); Dawhan, William MG Castilho, Wescley (Chico/19’2°T); R. Bueno (Roberson/40’2°T) and Capixaba (Rafael Bilu/40’2°T).

FLUMINENSE (Technician: Marcao)

Marcos Felipe; Calegari (Daniel/31’2°T), Nino, David Braz, Marlon; André, Nonato (Jhon Arias/19’2°T), Yago Felipe (Gustavo Apis/40’2°T); Caio Paulista (Cazares/0’2°T), Lucca and John Kennedy (Abel Hernández/0’2°T).