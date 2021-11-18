Ford confirms Maverick Lariat FX4 for early 2022







Ford Maverick Lariat Photo: Ford / Disclosure

Ford disclosed the first external and internal details of Maverick in a video that also confirms the arrival of the new pickup in Brazil in the first quarter of 2022. As previously revealed, it is the Lariat FX4 version, a high-end profile model off-road, with a configuration specially developed for the Brazilian market.

According to Ford, the Maverick pickup will be positioned “innovatively within the segment, as an alternative not only to pickup trucks but also to cars and SUVs.” The goal is to reach “people with a dynamic and connected lifestyle”, who are looking for a more versatile vehicle, combining the comfort and handling of a car with durability, load capacity and robustness. The video can be seen at this link: https://bit.ly/30zJD6E.

Maverick will debut in the Brazilian market only in the Lariat FX4 version, which should compete directly with Fiat Toro’s top-of-the-line 4×4 versions. Later this week, Ford should release more news about its unprecedented pickup for the Brazilian market. Maverick is made in Mexico and is smaller than the Ford Ranger, but uses a unibody body like the Fiat Toro.