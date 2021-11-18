Former Flamengo player does not pay debt and court determines wage garnishment as a commentator | Sport



Rio – Former player of big Brazilian clubs like Flamengo, Vasco and Corinthians, Marcelinho Carioca suffered a court defeat last Wednesday. The Court of São Paulo determined the pledge of 30% of the salaries that the former midfielder receives Rádio Top FM (104.1 MHz), due to a debt he owed to the company Martins Padrão Engenharia Construtora e Incorporadora. The decision cannot be appealed. The information is from the “UOL” portal.

The decision was made by judge Mário Chiuvite Júnior and according to the website, the debt is in the amount of $463,000 and has lasted for over a decade. It would have started in 2006, when already retired, Marcelinho Carioca would have contracted the company with the intention of building a CT in the city of Atibaia, in the interior of São Paulo. The ex-player’s objective would be to build a structure that would serve for training teams and national teams. However, Marcelinho did not make all the payments, which culminated in the opening of a lawsuit filed by Martins Padrão. In his defense in the process, the former player stated that he did not sign the contract, much less was a guarantor.

However, the company claimed to have been hired by MC Sports, a firm in which the former player claims not to be a partner. MC Sports, in turn, communicated to the Court that it made the agreed payments, but declared that the construction company would not have carried out the work in full. Justice did not accept the argument and defined Marcelinho Carioca as responsible for the construction.