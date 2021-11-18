Former referee says Santos athletes handed over to Corinthians in 2005 rout

Former referee Evandro Roman, current federal deputy, gave a controversial statement about the 7-1 of the Corinthians over the saints in 2005. During a session at the Education Committee of the Chamber this Wednesday, the person responsible for refereeing the derby said that the rout happened because of “a collusion” of some fish athletes to promote the fall of then coach Nelsinho Baptista.

“In a game I had the opportunity to be a referee on, on November 6, 2005, Corinthians played 7-1 against Santos. In that game, led by one of the Santos players, there was a collusion, not with all, to overthrow the coach, who at the time was Nelsinho Baptista,” declared Evandro.

“Were they going to lose a game in the interior of São Paulo? No, they had to lose the game to their biggest rival, which was Corinthians at that time. And they handed it over, they lost 7-1. So I want to say that, right now, it seems that Mr. Danilo Ribeiro (president) of Inep, is being the ‘piranha bull’, as Mr. Nelsinho Baptista was also at the time, to overthrow him as coach,” added the former referee, referring to the departures of 37 Inep servers.

The match was held at Pacaembu, for the 2005 Brazilian Championship. Santos entered the field with: Saulo; Paulo César, Halisson (Wendell), Rogério and Kleber; Fabinho (Matheus), Heleno, Ricardinho and Giovanni; Geílson and Luizão (Basílio).

Corinthians’ winning goals were scored by Tévez (three times), Nilmar (twice), Rosinei and Marcelo Mattos. Geílson scored the Fish’s goal of honor.

Nelsinho Baptista was not fired after the rout. He left the command of the team just two weeks later, after Santos defeated Brasiliense by 1-0.

