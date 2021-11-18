Former referee says Santos players handed over against Corinthians | Soccer

Young pan Santos reportedly delivered the match to overthrow coach in 2005

Corinthians’ historic 7-1 rout over Santos in 2005 won a controversial chapter 16 years later. Referee in that derby at Pacaembu and currently federal deputy, Evandro Román said this Wednesday that the Peixe players handed over the match to overthrow coach Nelsinho Baptista.

reproduction Evandro Rogério Román whistled Corinthians’s 7-1 rout over Santos in 2005

The revelation took place during a session of the Education Committee of the Chamber. The deputy for the Patriotas do Paraná party used the 2005 rout to compare with the situation of Danilo Ribeiro, president of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), the body responsible for the Enem test.

“I’m going to commit an inconsistency here. I was a referee for 25 years. I want you to look for the game on November 6, 2005, a 7-1 that took place at Corinthians vs. Santos. In this game, on the field, led by one of the players Santos did a collusion, not with everyone, but to overthrow the coach, who was Nelsinho Baptista. Were they going to lose a game in the interior of São Paulo? No. They had to lose to the biggest rival, which was Corinthians. delivered. They lost 7-1,” said Román, adding

“So I want to say that, at this moment, it seems to me that Mr. Danilo Ribeiro, (president) of Inep, is being a ‘piranha bull’, as was Mr. Nelsinho Baptista. I experienced this on the field”.

However, the former referee did not reveal who was the leader of the movement, nor did he mention the names of the players involved, much less present evidence of the prosecution.

They played for Santos in that classic: Saulo; Paulo César, Halisson (Wendell), Rogério and Kléber; Fabinho (Mateus), Heleno, Ricardinho and Giovanni; Genílson and Luizão (Basílio).

Despite the result, Nelsinho Baptista was kept in his post and was fired two weeks later. Corinthians was champion of the 2005 Brazilian Nationals, which was marked by the arbitration scandal known as Mafia do Apito, involving referee Edílson Pereira de Carvalho, who was banned from football.