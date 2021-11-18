Four-story house collapses on Morro do Salgueiro killing one person and injuring three | Rio de Janeiro

A four-story building collapsed in the Willow Hill, in the North Zone of Rio, this Wednesday night (17). One person died and three were injured.
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
The landslide happened around 8 pm on Rua Francisco Graça. Fire Department from the Tijuca barracks were activated and later received support from the Vila Isabel unit and from the 1st and 2nd Group of Forest Relief and Environment.
Images of the landslide in Morro do Salgueiro posted on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks
According to the firefighters, until 9.49 pm, three people were removed from the scene alive – dthey were taken to the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital, in Méier, and the third to Souza Aguiar, in downtown Rio.
At 10:15 pm, the Fire Department confirmed the death of a man that was trapped under the rubble. There is still no identification of the victim.
Firefighters use sniffer dogs and drones
After the location of the fourth person, victim of the collapse of the building in Morro do Salgueiro, and who died there, men from the Fire Department started using sniffer dogs and drones to scan the debris and try to locate more victims.