Full Access: second season will show Botafogo’s backstage in 2021 on sportv | firefight

The year 2021 was intense for Botafogo. From relegation to Serie B to return to the First Division, the club has undergone transformations on and off the field. There was crisis, pressure and party. All the details of this journey will be aired in the second season of Access Total, a documentary series by sportv that will present the backstage of the club alvinegro.

The first season, which debuted in March of this year, covered the day-to-day life of Corinthians in the 2020 season in five parts. Now, the production will have eight episodes, with approximately 30 minutes each, about the Botafogo campaign in 2021.

1 of 4 Enderson talks to players in the locker room, in a scene shown in the documentary — Photo: Reproduction Enderson talks to players in the dressing room, in a scene shown in the documentary — Photo: Reproduction

With even more access than it had at the São Paulo club, the documentary series will debut next Tuesday, November 23, and will be shown until the end of the year. The series will also be available on GloboPlay for channel subscribers – the first episode will be open from Tuesday to subscribers and non-subscribers.

– The partnership with sportv in Acesso Total is yet another strategic initiative to make management acts transparent, in addition to being a powerful communication tool. The viewer will immerse themselves in the daily life of Botafogo and follow our reconstruction journey. It’s a unique look, a super backstage, with all the dramas and challenges we face this year. We are sure it will be a great success, both for the sporting result and for the quality of the images – said the president of Botafogo, Durcesio Mello.

– It’s a beautiful story, with all the dramatic elements. We have the fall, the sadness, the conflict, the transformation and, finally, the redemption. All this with scenes that may never have been shown in a football club. It is a documentary for those who like sports, not just for fans of Botafogo – emphasizes Gustavo Poli, director of programs and digital content for Esporte da Globo.

2 of 4 Shirts of the players in the Nilton Santos locker room, in a scene from the series — Photo: Reproduction Shirts of players in the dressing room at Nilton Santos, in a scene from the series — Photo: Reproduction

– The most important thing is that the club saw the opportunity to show the fans their daily lives in intimacy. These backstage humanize athletes, managers and employees. They are passionate people who deal with gigantic pressures – says Gustavo Gomes, Globo’s sports format manager.

The eight episodes of Access Total will show unprecedented scenes from relegation, with the club’s worst campaign in the history of Serie A, to the dreamed of redemption to the sound of “O Bota will climb”, through the arrival and departure of Marcelo Chamusca, on the recovery with Enderson Moreira and the transition off the field with the arrival of CEO Jorge Braga.

Whether at Nilton Santos, in General Severiano or at the stadiums that Botafogo visited throughout the year, the Access Total team followed everything up close. Cameras were scattered everywhere: in the president’s room, in the locker rooms, on the lawns…

3 of 4 Chay gives an interview to Access Total: sock was one of the highlights of Série B — Photo: Reproduction Chay gives an interview to Access Total: sock was one of the highlights of Série B — Photo: Reproduction

What was the reaction of players after relegation? How were the meetings and the relationship between the directors in planning the current season? What happened during the fan protest that brought the club to a standstill before Chamusca switched to Enderson? Who speaks in lectures and locker rooms? After hundreds of hours of recording, all this will be shown in exclusive images.

The second season of the Total Access series is a partnership between Globo’s Sports Documentaries Center and producer SP2 Brazil. The documentary is directed by Flavio Winter and Bento Ferraz, written by Gustavo Machado and directed by Julio Aguiar.

– It is a content that makes us very proud and signals the quality that marks this new phase of sportv. The episodes will air from the 23rd onwards, but it is important to emphasize that the channel’s subscriber can also consume them within Globoplay at any time after publication – observes Marcos Botelho, the channel’s product manager.

The ge Botafogo podcast is available on the following platforms: