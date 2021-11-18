Gasoline in the DF is the second most expensive in the country, says ANP

A price survey carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) shows that the value of regular gasoline sold in the Federal District is the second most expensive in the country.

The agency visited 47 posts in the federal capital between 7 and 13 November. The average price at the pumps reached R$7.21. The low was R$6.74, while the high hit R$7.49.

According to a survey carried out by the ANP, the Federal District seeing the second most expensive gasoline in the country. The average price of fuel is R$7.21. The increase, however, reaches BRL 7.49. The gas station that sells the cheapest gasoline in the federal capital is Petrolina, in Taguatinga Centro. The price of regular gasoline is 6.74. Drivers complain about queues on social media

The champion of low prices in the DF is the Petrolina gas station, in Taguatinga Centro, with regular gasoline sold at R$ 6.74. On social networks, drivers report queuing to buy fuel.

With high gasoline, drivers migrate to CNG and save 50%

In the highest place on the national podium, Rio de Janeiro has stations selling regular gasoline at R$7.99 in the municipality of São Francisco de Itabapoana. The minimum reached R$7.17 and the maximum reached R$7.99.

Alternative

After 11 consecutive increases in gasoline, DF drivers migrate to vehicular natural gas (CNG) as an alternative to cut costs. According to experts, the savings could reach almost 50% at the end of the month.

In 2021, gas kit installation increased by 36% in six months. Drivers highlight the ease of CNG: just press a button

According to businessman Alexandre Pereira, owner of a company that installs the conversion kit for natural gas, demand for the service has grown lately. According to him, due to the increase in gasoline this year, he makes, on average, four installations a day.

According to the Traffic Department (Detran), in the DF, 2,919 vehicles adapted to use CNG are in circulation.