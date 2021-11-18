Germany decides on new Covid-19 restrictions on Thursday

The situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Germany is dramatic, warned Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (17). She called for a vaccination advance the day before federal and regional leaders meet to decide on measures to contain the fourth wave of coronavirus in the country.

Germany registered a record of daily cases on Wednesday. There were 52,826 new Covid-19 infections – a third higher than the week before. In addition, 294 people died, bringing the total in the country to 98,274.

The rise in the number of cases comes at a difficult time in Germany, with conservative Merkel acting as interim chancellor while three other parties negotiate the formation of a new government after parliamentary elections in September.

Merkel said a national effort is needed and called on federal and regional leaders who will meet on Thursday to introduce tighter restrictions based on the number of people hospitalized weekly.

A draft agreement to be discussed and obtained by Reuters sets out measures, including requiring people to present proof of vaccination or recovery from illness or a negative test for Covid-19 for entry onto public transport and work, and imposing stricter restrictions. for leisure activities.

In addition, financial assistance to companies and individuals affected by the crisis may be extended for three months, until the end of March 2022.

Merkel called on unvaccinated skeptics to change their minds and called for a quicker distribution of booster shots.

“If enough people are vaccinated, that’s the way out of the pandemic,” Merkel told a congress of German mayors.

Only 68% of people in Europe’s most populous country are fully vaccinated – below average in Western Europe due to a traditional hesitation to get vaccinated, while just 5% of the population received a booster dose.

Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals, who plan to form the next government, will also propose measures to combat the pandemic in a bill that will be taken to parliament on Thursday.

This would replace the government’s emergency powers, which are slated to end on November 25, and provide national legal authority to determine restrictions. Merkel’s conservatives want to extend those powers.