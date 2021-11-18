Giannis Scores 47, Bucks Win, Lakers Continue Ordeal Without LeBron | nba

In a duel between two of the most disappointing teams of the NBA season’s start, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109-102 on Wednesday night in Milwaukee, with Giannis Antetokounmpo dominating (47 points) and Khris Middleton back to the courts, after eight games away by covid.

The defending champion only managed his second victory at home, against four defeats. In total, there are seven triumphs and eight setbacks. Giannis, however, remains the same. There were 18 hits in 23 pitches (78.2%), in addition to nine rebounds. Bobby Portis contributed 17 points, while Middleton had 16 with five rebounds and six assists.

1 of 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo passes by Anthony Davis — Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Giannis Antetokounmpo plays Anthony Davis — Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks have a great opportunity to score new victories against OKC Thunder and Orlando Magic (twice) in Milwaukee in the coming days. The team is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, alongside the Toronto Raptors.

For the Lakers, the highest scorer was Talen Horton-Tucker, with 25 and 12 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 19 points and 15 assists. Anthony Davis has failed over 18 points and nine rebounds in 37 minutes. The team has a campaign of eight wins and eight losses, in seventh place in the West.

With LeBron James, they went 4-2 in six games. Without the star, 4-6 in 10 duels. The chance of recovery is next Friday, against the Celtics, away from home, in what could be the King’s return from an abdominal injury. Besides him, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves continue to embezzle the team.

Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (47 pts, 9 rebs)

Bobby Portis (17 pts, 5 rebs)

Khris Middleton (16 pts, 5 rebs, 6 asts)

Pat Connaughton (16 pts, 4 baskets of three)

Lakers

Talen Horton-Tucker (25 pts, 12 rebs)

Russell Westbrook (19 pts, 15 asts, 3 TO)

Anthony Davis (18 pts, 9 rebs)

Bucks

Brook Lopez (back)

Donte DiVincenzo (ankle)

Lakers

LeBron James (abdomen)

Trevor Ariza (ankle)

Kendrick Nunn (knee)

Austin Reaves (thigh)

Points in the bottle

Bucks 50

Lakers 44

second chance points

Bucks 13

Lakers 7

Court shots

Bucks 40/87 (46%)

Lakers 40/96 (41.7%)

three shots

Bucks 12/37 (32.4%)

Lakers 12/43 (27.9%)

free throws

Bucks 17/24 (70.8%)

Lakers 10/12 (83.3%)

2 of 2 Score Chart — Photo: NBA Score Chart — Photo: NBA

First Period – Lakers 32 to 30: Giannis started with 17 points in the first round, his highest mark of the season in any period. Westbrook led Los Angeles with 7 points, 5 assists and 2 turnovers. The visitors started better, they even opened 10, but the Bucks reacted. There were six leadership changes.

Second Period – Bucks 34 to 21: Giannis scored 11 points, a total of 28, in yet another dominant night in Milwaukee. His best partner was Bobby Portis, with 13 points in the end, a total of 17. In the big box, the Bucks made 36 to 22 in the first half. The Lakers only got 3 points in the transition game, against 11 for the Bucks. Score from 64 to 53 in the range.

Third Period – Lakers 30 to 21: A 9-0 streak in the second half of the period gave the Los Angeles team the lead after nearly 20 minutes behind on the scoreboard. The Bucks bounced back, but the timing for the last quarter was Los Angeles. Horton-Tucker led the team with 11 points in the end, 21 total. Giannis had 7, 35 total. Score 85-83 for Milwaukee.

Fourth Period – Bucks 24 to 19: Middleton scored 7 of his 16 points in the last round. The Bucks increased their advantage and knew how to hold the result down the stretch, for a much-needed victory at home. The star is back after eight games away, and the trend is for the Bucks to improve, who continue to rely on Giannis’ intense shine.

Bucks

11/19 – Thunder (home)

11/20 – Magic (home)

11/22 – Magic (home)

Lakers

11/19 – Celtics (out)

11/21 – Pistons (outside)

11/23 – Knicks (outside)

