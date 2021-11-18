Giuliano leaves with muscle pain and turns concern at Corinthians for Sunday’s derby | corinthians

Corinthians gained concern for Sunday’s derby against Santos, at 4 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

With discomfort in the posterior muscle of the right thigh, the midfielder asked to leave in the first half of the defeat by 1-0 against Flamengo, at Maracanã, and gave way to defensive midfielder Du Queiroz. He was on the field for about 23 minutes.

According to Timão’s press office, the player will be re-evaluated in São Paulo. The shirt 11 had been on a streak of 19 consecutive matches as a starter.

Another who left and received assistance in the reserve bank was Jô, who gave way to Vitinho in the second stage, when Sylvinho changed the structure of the team. The forward iced his left thigh, but it shouldn’t be a problem for the team’s sequence.

Timão, it’s good to remember, may once again have Willian on the bench in the weekend’s classic. Embezzled in the last seven games, he has recovered from muscle injury and is already training with the ball.

