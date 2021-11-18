GIVE IT TO PARCEL | Redmi Note 10 is cheaper importing on AliExpress

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So if you buy something, the Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Launched in 2021, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 has already conquered the podium of the Chinese brand’s best-selling models. The smartphone serves as a reference model for the entire Redmi Note line, one of the most popular on the cell phone market today, and has a complete set of cameras, screens, performance, design and battery life – built to last peacefully for days even with heavy use of the device.

Redmi Note 10 is much cheaper by AliExpress than compared to national retail. In this offer, you can buy an intermediate cell phone with great cameras for the value of a basic model in Brazil, with the advantage of being able to pay up to 6 installments without interest and with free shipping.

About Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 maintains the proposal of being a device with excellent cost-benefit. It has a simple design, with a 6.43-inch screen and a centered hole to house the selfie camera. The cameras, by the way, are one of the highlights of this device. While the front has 13 MP, the rear has a 48 MP main sensor, plus an 8 MP wide angle and a 2 MP macro.

The processing power has improved and the model is now equipped with a Snapdragon 678, chipset that delivers enough performance to carry out everyday activities and still enjoy some light and intermediate games without crashes or chokes. It is helped by 4GB or 6GB of RAM memory, which may vary depending on the device version. In either case, you will have enough memory to run the MIUI interface without any problems.

One of the criticisms of Xiaomi’s previous models was the screen with LCD technology, which had already ceased to be used by several competitors over the last few years. The company fixed this on the Redmi Note 10 and added an AMOLED screen, delivering more vivid colors and darker black tones, which greatly improves the experience when viewing photos, videos or playing games on the device. The panel also features HDR 10 to display even more vivid and vibrant colors.

Regarding the battery, Xiaomi keeps the 5,000 mAh in the Redmi Note 10, enough for the device to last a whole day on without worries, but even with a more intense use. If you need to charge it during the day or before going out at night, for example, you can take advantage of the 33 W quick charge with the charger that comes with the purchase.

Is AliExpress Reliable?

On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as bank slip, card installments and even via Pix.

AliExpress works on the marketplace system, as do many other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details like the store’s overall rating and the reviews on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.

The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. At Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.

Delivery, import fees and refunds

On AliExpress, you have a full money-back guarantee if you receive a product other than the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer a free return service, where you have 15 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and get your money back.

As most of the products sold come from Asia, delivery times can be longer than found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 30 days) and reducing the cost of shipping, which may even be free on some products.

about taxation

Although Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made abroad, this charge is made by sampling, which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may increase after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money pay more

With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the team Canaltech Offers you incessantly search all the bargains on the internet and gather the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in no time.