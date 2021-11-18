Glamor of the famous and a more positive world: what marked the 2nd day of SPFW – 11/18/2021

The runway day on the second day of São Paulo Fashion Week yesterday was marked by the presence of big names in the spotlight and a more optimistic, and less regrettable, vision of the times to come.

With the return of on-site fashion shows, the glamor of the catwalks was more alive than ever — at least, in reference to the last two editions, carried out digitally. Proof of this were the celebrities who attended the fashion shows of two brands, in particular: the Torinno and Lilly Sarti.

The first of them, led by Luis Fiod, took actress Alinne Moraes, one of the protagonists of the prime-time soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol” on TV Globo, and international top performers Marlon Teixeira and Laís Ribeiro to the catwalk at the Pavilhão das Culturas Brasileiras , in Sao Paulo.

Alinne Moraes | Torinno Image: Disclosure/SPFW

Marlon Teixeira | Torinno Image: Disclosure/SPFW

Launching its first women’s collection, after three years aimed at the male audience, Torinno was inspired by the summer of large cities by the sea, “a mix of the extravagant heat of Dubai with the cool effortless lifestyle of Los Angeles”.

Lilly Sarti, for her part, was not left behind. Celebrating its 15 years of life, the brand dressed model Isabella Fiorentino and actress Mônica Martelli with their pieces, immersed in the universe of cave paintings.

Earthy and primitive tones, suggesting natural pigments and spices, hint at clothes in animal figures that have been embroidered on leather jackets and faux fur coats.

In contrast to these, who opened the day was the Create Sewing, a project that was born out of a partnership made between the city of São Paulo and the National Institute of Fashion and Design (In-Mod).

The initiative seeks to enhance the work of women in situations of social vulnerability and, instead of being famous, took the 40 seamstresses to the catwalks. The project has its work disclosed with the consultant and stylist Jefferson de Assis and prioritizes new sewing techniques, in addition to using the methodology zero waste, focused on sustainability.?

more positive emotions

Anace | SPFW N52 Image: Tauana Sofia

All the regrets aside, the marks of the second day even showed that it’s time to look more positively at the world outside the home. This argument was the pillar for the collection presented by Aluf, entitled “The so dreamed of outside”.

The collection brought a magical look to the world, with the focus on the nankin print, with prints in the shapes of flowers, being seen with “a playful, innocent look, of a child who sees everything for the first time”.

Along the same lines, the Anace exhibited the fashion film “‘Uma Noite e Meia”, reflecting on the duality between an optimism of the return, of physical contact, but still like a dream, an expectation.

The collection featured vibrant colors, recalling the brand’s classic sets and exploring knitting as a strong point of the collection, showing how the raw material is timeless and versatile for all seasons. The pieces also had a fairer and more sensual silhouette, without neglecting the non-distinction of gender, and showing different ways to use a single piece.

the debut of Msis, whose creative director is Marina Costa, explored time as an abstract form of universes and sensations. For clothes, a “study on time” was carried out, as she herself refers, exploring many constructions with elastic bands and ruffles in wave shapes, with the aim of “transporting” us between universes.

“We want to feel time inside our mouths, eat it, travel with it to new dimensions. We propose this trip to the Mnisis universe, where nothing is real but a diffuse and complex timeline, a damned bolololo”, he says. Marina.

Feedstock

Ronaldo Fraga | SPFW N52 Image: Disclosure/SPFW

The richness of the fabrics and their numerous purposes in fashion, such as inclusion, was another point that marked the second day of the SPFW fashion show.

THE Modem, for example, included a greater variety of pieces for the male audience, targeting the needs of its customers. The ample shapes with well-defined waistlines, midi lengths and material overlays, which mix silk, linen and different types of wool, were designed to dress men and women from different regions of the country and biotypes.

Adapting to different types of bodies was also thought by à la Garçonne, with Fábio Souza and Alexandre Herchcovitch behind the brand.

In addition to being inspired by horror classics such as the movies “The Exorcist” and “Friday the 13th”, the label brought a new vision to pieces. workwear of the French 1920s, through the upcycling, to compose clothes made now and the concern with pieces ranging in size from 4XP to 7XG.

Finally, always using fashion as a narrative to tell their social stories, Ronaldo Fraga presented the video “Entre Tramas e Beijos”, weaving connections between the history of the textile industry and the history of Brazil.

It all started with the cotton nets of the natives before the Portuguese, passing through the first textile mill in Brusque (SC), created by the German Karl Renaux, to dress European settlers and reaching the present day.

The collection is made 100% of jacquard bases, in cotton, silk, linen and viscose threads. The stylist also rescued floral designs created 100 years ago, as well as “the much-needed fantasy in these gray and arid times”.