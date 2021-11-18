Globo gives Moro space while ignoring Lula and Bolsonaro







Lula, Moro and Bolsonaro: the 2022 presidential campaign has already started in the media Photo: Photomontage: TV Room Blog

At dawn on Wednesday (17), the interview of the former judge and former minister Sergio Moro Pedro Bial earned 4.6 points of average to conversation with bial. The index represents 945 thousand viewers in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, Kantar Ibope’s main measurement area.

This is a relevant result considering that the program started around 2 am, a time when the number of TV sets turned on is low. The presence of Operation Lava Jato’s greatest icon made countless headlines in the press.

One aspect has been little explored. THE Globe gave Moro valuable space to promote his ideas, opinions and the embryo of the candidacy while continuing to deny requests for squid and Jair Bolsonaro for similar opportunity in your schedule.

Since the time of his arrest at the Federal Police of Curitiba, the former president has complained about being ignored by the most influential and watched TV channel in the country. In June 2019, he commented on this when he was interviewed by the TVT channel.

“Don’t you think it’s strange that Globo has never asked for an interview (with me)?”, he asked. “After all, I am a person who still has a certain audience in Brazil, more than all their programs. I would like to talk, I would like to see William Bonner sit in front of me.”

In April of this year, Pedro Bial argued when talking about the PT in Manhattan Connection, then shown on TV Cultura. “Is there a guest who doesn’t come to your show? Everyone wants to go”, observed journalist Lucas Mendes. “O Lula,” replied Bial. “He even said that he would like to do the show with me, but then it had to be live. It can even be live, but then there would have to be a polygraph accompanying his speeches.”

A polygraph is a device known as a ‘lie detector’, used by police in some countries in interrogations and by certain TV programs to verify the authenticity of what a guest says. Faced with the noisy repercussion of his irony, Pedro Bial explained his distrust of the former president in an article in Folha de São Paulo.

“Lula knows very well that he’s already lied about me. The truth is recorded, there are proofs and witnesses”, he wrote. Bial resents the leftist’s version of a private conversation they had after a recording at the Palácio do Planalto in 2005.

Despite the appeals, Globo continues not to look for Lula. Shows no interest in listening to the largest leadership on the left and one of the highest-placed candidates in the vote intention polls for the 2022 presidential election. Journalistically, it’s an unjustifiable omission.

The same happens with Bolsonaro. He occupies the most important position in the Executive Branch and is already coordinating the reelection campaign, however, he continues to be disdained by the main channel of the Marinho family. On several occasions, the president was willing to be interviewed on Globo – the most recent ‘offer’ took place live on September 23rd. There was never an answer.

Arguably, the channel avoids Bolsonaro because it knows it will be attacked by him. Precisely for this reason I should interview him: in order to contest his accusations, his cursing, his mockery. To despise an important character does not annihilate him, on the contrary, it can strengthen him in the eyes of a large portion of the public.

Globo’s journalism claims to act with impartiality and impartiality. It needs to show this in practice, otherwise it will end up associated with this or that candidate for the presidency, as has already happened. Although they are declared enemies of the network, Lula and Bolsonaro deserve the same space given to possible opponents in the next election.