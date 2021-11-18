Globo has already decided how to replace Camila Queiroz in “Secret Truths 2”, says columnist

Globo had already decided how to replace Camila Queiroz in the plot of “Secret Truths 2”. According to columnist Fabiana Bittencourt, from “Metrópoles”, a stuntwoman will be asked to record the last scene of Angel, who will end up dead in the plot.

The recording of the character’s outcome should have been done last week. However, Camila did not agree with the ending written by Walcyr Carrasco and missed the recording. The actress reportedly made demands to complete the job and ended up being fired.

The direction, now, would be running out of time to find a double similar to Camila to record the scene in which Angel is killed. In the plot, she would be murdered by Lara (Julia Byrro), who would become the protagonist of “Secret Truths 3”.

Camila defends herself

In a note to fans and the press, Camila Queiroz spoke about her departure from Globo. The text states that the protagonist of “Secret Truths 2” was surprised by the path that the script took during the recordings. “The synopsis that was given to him was totally different from the direction that the story took after the beginning of the recordings”, he says.

“Even so, the actress continued recording confident that the plot content would be forwarded to the original ending that had been agreed upon from the beginning, as the company and its employees had promised the actress at all times,” he continues. In recent weeks, however, Queiroz was reportedly surprised “when he received the last scenes for recording, at which time he realized that the course of the soap opera would in fact be changed”.

Camila’s communication highlighted that the actress “understands that these latest events make it clear that the company tried to punish her exclusively for having taken the unilateral decision to readjust the format of her contract with TV Globo in the past, a decision that did not go away of the company, as was disclosed at the time”. The excerpt concerns the change in the exclusivity contract to “per work” contracts.