GOL announces start-up dates for 4 destinations in Rio Grande do Sul

Paulo Kakinoff, CEO and president of GOL Linhas Aéreas, met with authorities from Rio Grande do Sul this morning, Wednesday (11/17), at the Negrinho do Pastoreio room at Palácio Piratini, seat of the government of Rio Grande do Sul, in Porto Alegre, for the announcement of operations in the company’s new regional destinations in the state.

Pelotas, Uruguaiana, Santo Ângelo and Santa Maria are the four cities that, in 2022, will have GOL operations in direct flights to the international airport of São Paulo/Guarulhos (GRU). In total, GOL will have direct flights to 7 destinations in Rio Grande do Sul, including Porto Alegre, Caxias do Sul and Passo Fundo.

On January 17, 2022, operations begin in Pelotas (PET), an important hub in the south of the state, with customers with a corporate profile, leisure and also from local universities. This route will be operated with GOL’s Boeing 737-700 jet, with a capacity of 138 passengers.

In addition to Pelotas, the city of Santo Ângelo (GEL) will receive direct flights to São Paulo/Guarulhos (GRU) also operated by GOL with the Boeing 737-700, as of July 4, 2022.





The Uruguayan (URG)-Guarulhos (GRU) route is the result of a partnership between GOL and VOEPASS. It starts on 5/04/22, with three weekly frequencies, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, both outward and outward. In this case, the tickets are sold exclusively by GOL, and the flights are operated by the partner company with the ATR 72 aircraft, which has a capacity of 68 passengers.

Also a partnership between GOL and VOEPASS, the Santa Maria (RIA)-Guarulhos (GRU) route has operations starting on October 26, 2022.

Ticket sales for both Pelotas and Uruguaiana are already in effect. Ticket sales to Santo Ângelo and Santa Maria (RS) started in the first quarter of 2022, by GOL.

The flight schedules were planned so that Customers in Rio Grande do Sul have quick access in Guarulhos to connections made available by GOL throughout the country and abroad, and, for Brazilians from the most diverse states, so that they can travel to the cities of the interior of Rio Grande do Sul with agility and comfort.

In addition to Paulo Kakinoff, on behalf of GOL, Randall Saenz Aguero, director of Alliances, International and Distribution, Renata Fonseca, executive director of Institutional Relations, and Ciro Camargo, manager of Institutional Relations, also attended the meeting.





At the Piratini Palace, Paulo Kakinoff and Governor Eduardo Leite shared the announcement with the authorities present: the president of the Parliamentary Front for Regional Aviation, deputy Frederico Antunes, and the secretary of Logistics and Transport, Juvir Costella.

The municipal managers of the four cities contemplated with new GOL routes also attended the event this morning: Ronnie Mello, mayor of Uruguaiana; Jorge Pozzobom, Mayor of Santa Maria; Jacques Barbosa, Mayor of Santo Angelo; and Idemar Barz, deputy mayor of Pelotas.

“As the largest domestic Brazilian company, GOL is committed to regional expansion as it gradually and consciously resumes travel, as a result of the advance in vaccination throughout the country and the trust of Customers, Employees and partners in our strict Health and Safety protocols . Starting the year 2022 with new operations in important cities in a state as important as Rio Grande do Sul is a gift to anyone who chooses GOL to fly and to Brazil”, said Paulo Kakinoff, GOL’s president.

“These new routes will connect all regions of the state to the main hub in South America, which is the Guarulhos airport, and from there to virtually anywhere in the world. With this, we bring people, regions and businesses together, which has a relevant economic impact on the State’s competitiveness. We have a regional aviation development program in the state, which offers tax reductions on aviation fuel, but that is not the only reason for this investment. The entire economic reorganization of Rio Grande do Sul, through the reforms we have promoted, leverages this willingness to invest”, highlighted Governor Eduardo Leite.

