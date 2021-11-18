Government cuts GDP growth projections to 5.1% in 2021 and 2.1% in 2022 | Brazil

O federal government reduced to 5.1% its estimate for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021, compared to 5.3% projected in September. The calculation was prepared by Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy.

The 2021 growth is based on the “good statistical loading of 2020, the high savings rate, the rapid recovery of investment, the robust credit market and the recovery of services”, says the MacroFiscal Bulletin of November, released this Wednesday (17) by the Ministry of Economy. “At the same time, there are risks this year, notably the water risk and the risk of an eventual resurgence of the pandemic.”

For 2022, the projection was cut to 2.10%, against the 2.50% forecast before. The SPE informed that it estimates growth of 2.5% for 2023 and “onwards”.

The projection for growth of 2.1% in 2022, more optimistic than a good part of those elaborated by the market, is based on the perspective of employment and investment growth.

“The growth projections for 2022 are based on positive data from the labor market, which has been recovering from the fall in the pandemic, and on the high volume of investment contracted for next year”, informs the publication.

This week, the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcisio de Freitas, informed that the investments of the concessions already carried out exceed R$ 600 billion, to be carried out throughout the contracts. By the end of the year, this amount could reach R$1 trillion.

The document also reinforces that, in addition to observing growth data, it is important to observe the quality of the process. “With pro-market reforms and fiscal consolidation, the government is laying the foundations for better quality and long-term sustainable economic growth,” he says.

The government revised its estimate for official inflation, measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), in 2021. The previous forecast, for September, was 7.90%. For next year, the estimate is 4.70%, compared to 3.75% in September.

In the section of the Macrofiscal Bulletin in which the revision is discussed, the SPE highlights that inflation in the Food and Beverages group has been decelerating, from 14% in the 12-month period up to August to 11.7% in October.

“The Transport group, on the other hand, showed acceleration in the accumulated in 12 months. It went from 1.1% in January to 19.6% in October, and this increase resulted mainly from the readjustments of fuel and air tickets”, he says.

The SPE also recalls that service inflation “has accelerated and recorded a high of 4.9% in the 12-month period up to October”, although it remains “at a lower level than the inflation of goods (11.9%) and of monitored prices (17.0%)”.

“In monitored prices, there is an acceleration resulting from the rise in fuel and electricity”, he says. “In the case of goods, a deceleration can be seen as a result of lesser pressure from non-durable consumer goods, essentially due to food at home, which dropped from 16.6% in August to 13.3% in October, in the 12-month period. ”

According to the SPE, projections are 3.25% for 2023 and 3% for 2024, converging, therefore, to the goals established by the National Monetary Council (CMN). From 2024 onwards, projections also follow at 3%.

O National Consumer Price Index (INPC), also calculated by Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), should be 10.04% this year, compared to the 8.40% projected in September, “due to the influence of the same movements” that pressure the IPCA, highlighted the SPE. For 2022, the projection for the INPC is 4.25%, from 3.80% in September.

The new INPC projection will be used to update the Annual Budget Bill (PLOA) of 2022, sent to the National Congress on August 31, and which was based on a projection of 6.2%. This rate readjusts social security and assistance benefits, bonuses and unemployment insurance. Each additional percentage point represents close to an additional R$8 billion in expenses.

already the General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI), from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), should close the year at 18.66%, compared to the 18% estimated before. “It is worth remembering that the IGP-DI has a broader scope than just the final consumer, also encompassing the wholesale sector and the cost of civil construction”, states the report. For next year, the projection is 5.42%, against the 4.70% forecast in September.