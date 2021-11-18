Government raises INPC forecast and minimum wage may rise to R$ 1,210 in 2022 | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Minimum wage could rise to R$1,210 with estimated increase in inflation

The Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy reported on Wednesday (17) that it raised the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) for 2021 from 8.4% to 10.04%. This indicator is used to calculate the adjustment of the minimum wage according to inflation. Thus, if the projection is confirmed, the minimum value should reach R$ 1,210 next year.

This amount is R$ 41.44 above the last official government proposal. The Annual Budget Law Project (LOA), released in August, proposed the salary floor at R$1,169 for 2022.

Currently, the minimum wage is R$1,100. This value, however, did not replace last year’s inflation. The correction applied by the government was 5.26%, but the IPNC was above that, at 5.45%. So that there was no loss of purchasing power, the floor would have to be readjusted to R$1,102.

In August, the then Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Bruno Funchal, stated that the remaining R$ 2 should be rewarded by the government at the end of this year – when the provisional measure that will correct the minimum wage in 2022 is sent.

Impact on public accounts

Previous government calculations indicated that for every R$1 more in the minimum wage, an expense of R$355 million is created. Thus, the increase of R$ 41.44, in relation to what was proposed in the LOA, would cost approximately R$ 14.71 billion more to the public coffers.

Inflation

The government also raised its projection for inflation, measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), for 2021. The estimate is that the indicator will close the year at 9.7%. Previously, the forecast was 7.9%.

This percentage exceeds the target stipulated by the National Monetary Council (CMN), which was 3.75%, with a tolerance interval between 2.25% and 5.25%.

For 2022, the IPCA projection went from 3.75% to 4.7% – also higher than the CNM target, which was 3.5%, and may vary between 2% and 5%.