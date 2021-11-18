Graciele Lacerda posts an intimate moment with Zezé di Camargo and he makes a shocking revelation

Graciele Lacerda and Zeze di Camargo returned this Wednesday (17) to São Paulo after the cruise “É o Amor” which caused a stir. After that, the influencer posted stories on Instagram in bed with the countryman and he exposed a somewhat intimate desire for the millions of followers of the fitness muse.

”Still wants out. What are we going to do today?“, she said. Zezé di Camargo then replied “to fall in love‘‘. The influencer roared with laughter and Luciano’s brother questioned whether the bride was “putting faith” in his words.

After confusion on a cruise, Graciele Lacerda explains herself, takes it inverted and limits comments on social media

Last weekend, the duo’s long-awaited cruise took place Zeze di Camargo and Lucian. However, some cabins were excluded and passengers were unable to board, remaining at the port waiting without any explanation. Graciele Lacerda, Zezé’s fiancée, used her Instagram profile to position those harmed by the exclusion.

”It was Anvisa that canceled some cabins. They tried until the last moment that this didn’t happen. They did everything. We are all upset about this situation. This is happening with other cruises too, unfortunately..”, explained the influencer.

However, a follower rebutted the influencer and said that no one spoke and they were still waiting at the port to board: “They don’t look like they’re upset. Zezé di Camargo has not yet manifested himself! We are in Porto trying to board while you are there enjoying our costs. Total lack of respect!”, said the internet user who was excluded from the cruise.

Last week, Graciele had to refute the comments of haters who claim she lives off Zezé di Camargo:

Recently, the fitness influencer was accused of being bankrolled by the countryman, but she rebutted the criticism by saying that she has her own money, as she works for it and also confirmed that she earns very well. ”If he could afford me, I wouldn’t have any problem coming here and saying ‘yes, he’ll do it’. I will answer the truth. But, no, he doesn’t play me. Today I have my job, I have my money. Thanks to God, I earn very well”, she stated.

