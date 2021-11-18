Grêmio managed to win an important victory against Bragantino. The game was decided in the first stage with three goals scored by the tricolor. However, Kannemann was instrumental in preventing any possibility of Bragantino returning to the match.

No wonder, at the end of the game, gremista coach Vagner Mancini was all praise when he spoke of the defender. Being an idol of the tricolor, the defender is highly respected by all professionals who work at Immortal, but also by opponents, as highlighted by Vagner Mancini:

“It adds a lot. Lots of leadership, physical imposition. In a way, he intimidates. This is important when you need enforcement. The other athletes who look to Geromel and Kannemann, there is a respect. Mainly the other teams’ forwards. Their leadership strengthens everyone”, pointed out Mancini.

The coach also explained a little about the athlete’s injury, because that injury prevented Kannemann from playing against América-MG. Something that might have impacted that defeat.

“Throughout our day to day, based on the conversation, we try to get it right as much as possible. I got scared when he came to me saying he wouldn’t be able to play the last game. It’s not a common injury. By making an effort in training, he ends up injuring a little more. We sit with him every day to understand”, said Vagner Mancini.

Grêmio coach says Kannemann intimidates attackers

The Grêmio with Kannemann is a stronger team, because the defender adds quality, race and experience. Something that was missing a lot in this 2021 season.

Alongside Geromel, as Mancini said, Kannemann forms one of the best defenders in Brazil. So it’s a shame they played so little this season.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA