Grêmio could escape relegation with two more victories. Understand

It is possible, but not likely to happen. Grêmio doesn’t exactly need to win four games to avoid relegation, reaching 44 points. It is only necessary to score more than the 16th place, at this moment, Atlético-GO.

Dragão, who won twice against Grêmio in the Brasileirão, has 39 points. Therefore, if they lose all the games by the end of the competition, and Grêmio add another 7 points, they will avoid relegation. It seems almost impossible for that to happen.

It would also be necessary for Bahia to win only one game in the period, from Atlético-GO itself, and to lose the other five games they will still play. In this way, I would have the same 39 points. And Grêmio could escape in the number of victories, winning two more games and drawing one.

The reality is very different for Grêmio

With six more games to play in the Brasileirão, Grêmio’s life is very complicated in the Brazilian Championship. On the weekend, the team goes to Santa Catarina to catch Chapecoense and only the victory keeps their hopes alive.

The tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul will also face Flamengo in reserve next week. Even so, they are a strong team and if they don’t apply the brakes, they will be favorites against Grêmio in the same way.

The problem is that in addition to winning their games, you have to root against your opponents, so that the cutoff line is reduced. There was already a year in which Ceará escaped from falling with 39 points, and this time, with six games to go, the 16th has that score.

If Grêmio wins another five games of the six that remain, then it will certainly be in the first division. With four wins, he will still take risks and will have to evaluate the table.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA